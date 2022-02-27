Sound Theatre Company Announces Spring Production of GASLIGHT

The Sound Theatre is set to dive into the play that originated the modern term "gaslighting." A Victorian-era thriller with timely themes, their spring production is none other than Patrick Hamilton's Gaslight (Angel Street). The show is set to open on April 23rd, and the theatre plans to keep Covid protocols in place to protect the audience, cast, and crew.

"The mystery genre is a rarity onstage, and I know from experience that this play is immediate and thrilling as live theater," said director Teresa Thuman. "Gaslight (Angel Street) also begs a very contemporary conversation and solidifies Sound Theatre's commitment to using diverse casting to reveal new, relevant truths in the classics."

Angel Street was one of Broadway's longest-running plays before it was adapted as a Hollywood classic. The production will be viewable in-person and via live-streaming. The production will feature Kathy Hsieh (ASL Midsummer Night's Dream '18, Last Days of Judas... '16), Johnny Patchamatla (Changer: The Radio Play '20), Hisam Goueli (Rules of Charity '18), Aimee Chou (Sound Theatre staff), and Kara Brown (You Can't Take It With You '18, The Foreigner '11). The female-centered design team includes Robin Macartney (Scenic and Props), Erin Bednarz (Original Composition and Sound), Doris Black (Costume), and Richard Schaefer (Lighting).

This show marks one final milestone in the theatre's return to in-person gathering: a full, live production. April 23 and plan to continue COVID protocols to keep our artists and audiences safe. Tickets are not yet on sale, but will be available to purchase soon on the theatre's website. For more information, click here.

Photo Credit: Ken Holmes