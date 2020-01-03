See THE REVOLUTIONISTS At ArtsWest

Reconnect with sisterhood, the stories that define us, and how we go about changing the world with a trip to see the THE REVOLUTIONISTS at ArtsWest for only $32 with the pre-sale code SISTERHOOD at checkout, on sale now for a limited time.

Let ArtsWest transport you to 18th century Paris to join a quartet of four fierce women, Sunam Ellis (playwright Olympe de Gouges), Jonelle Jordan (former queen Marie Antoinette), Dedra Woods (Haitian rebel Marianne Angelle), and Hannah Mootz (assassin Charlotte Corday) for ArtsWest's production of critically acclaimed playwright Lauren Gunderson's play, The Revolutionists.

Learn more at www.artswest.org,





