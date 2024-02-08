Seattle's Top Young Jazz Musicians to Play the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz at The Paramount Theatre

One hundred percent of the ticket sales from the evening's performance will directly benefit the music programs of the participating schools.

By: Feb. 08, 2024

POPULAR

Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates Photo 1 Justin Timberlake Announces 2024 'Forget Tomorrow' Tour Dates
LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre Photo 2 LCD Soundsystem To Play Four Night Residency In Seattle At The Paramount Theatre
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024- Photo 3 BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024-25 Season
Interview: Quynh Nguyen of CELEBRATE ASIA at Benaroya Hall Photo 4 Interview: Quynh Nguyen of CELEBRATE ASIA at Benaroya Hall

Seattle's Top Young Jazz Musicians to Play the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz at The Paramount Theatre

Seattle-area jazz fans are in for a special treat next month as the region's top young musicians come together at The Paramount Theatre for the Starbucks 27th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz, presented by Seattle Theatre Group (STG).

One hundred percent of the ticket sales from the evening's performance will directly benefit the music programs of the participating schools which this year includes: Garfield High School, Roosevelt High School, Edmonds Woodway High School, Mountlake Terrace High School, and Mount Si High School. Hot Java Cool Jazz is on Friday, March 29 at 7:00 PM. Since its inception in 1995, this annual event has raised more than $1,000,000 for participating school's music programs.

Tickets are $25 (not including fees) and are on sale now at www.stgpresents.org, in person at the Paramount Theatre box office at 911 Pine Street in Downtown Seattle. This is an all ages, general admission event.

“Hot Java Cool Jazz has a history in this city. It allows the talented, up-and-coming jazz students a chance to show off their skills as musicians. It is truly an unforgettable experience for them. Starbucks has supported this program for over 27 years, giving back the ticket sales to the local high schools' music programs. These student are the future of jazz,” said June Ashley, senior manager, partnerships for Starbucks.

The critically needed funds raised through Hot Java Cool Jazz help the bands cover competition, equipment, and travel costs. Total ticket sales are split among the five performing bands. Last year's event raised more than $73,000 for local programs. Last year's show was sold out, so fans are encouraged to buy tickets in advance. For more information about the show and participating bands, click here.  

ABOUT SEATTLE THEATRE GROUP (STG)

Seattle Theatre Group (STG) is a nonprofit arts organization and independent event promoter that operates and stewards the historic Paramount, Moore, and Neptune theatres in Seattle and an outdoor venue at Remlinger Farms in Carnation, Washington. Every year, STG presents over 850 events that range from concerts of all genres, comedy and podcast shows, speakers, dance performances, and touring Broadway musicals with its Broadway at the Paramount series, serving a diverse community of nearly one million attendees from all over the Pacific Northwest. STG's flagship Education and Community Engagement Program is at the heart of its mission. The program serves over 40,000 students and community members through more than 500 events annually. These programs, which are largely at no cost to participants, provide opportunities to engage with artists, inspire youth and local artists through training and performance opportunities, and provide access to the arts through access initiatives. These programs deepen the significance of performances presented at STG venues. STG is also the producer of THING, an annual music and arts festival that was founded by Adam Zacks, STG's Chief Programming Officer and creator of the Sasquatch! Music Festival. THING is an eclectic, all ages experience that celebrates a diverse lineup of local to international musical acts, comedians, and podcasts, and features community workshops and performances from participants in STG's varying Education and Community Engagement programs.  




RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Seattle Mens Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS Concert Photo
Seattle Men's Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS Concert

Seattle Men’s Chorus' Love Beyond Borders, celebrating the power of love even through the most challenging of circumstances, will feature tickets that are more affordable than ever thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor.

2
Seattle Premiere of ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER Comes to ReAct Theatre in April Photo
Seattle Premiere of ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER Comes to ReAct Theatre in April

 ReAct Theatre has announced the Seattle Premiere of Animals Out of Paper, by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Julie Beckman.  Performances run April 19 - May 19. Learn more about the show here!

3
Can Cans NOIR Now On Sale With Early Bird Special Discount Photo
Can Can's NOIR Now On Sale With 'Early Bird Special' Discount

Tickets are now on sale for Can Can's NOIR with a special 15% Off Early Bird Special that is only available until February 11. Inspired by the directors of consummate Film Noir classics, such as Fritz Lang, Orson Wells, and Alfred Hitchcock, NOIR basks in otherworldly special effects, AI-generated projections, dramatic lighting, and a feast of technological feats built to tickle the senses! Can Can's riveting revue, NOIR returns to make the winter frost melt away.

4
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2 Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024-25 Season

Broadway at The Paramount has unveiled its 2024-2025 season featuring 11 shows, including the six-show season and five specials. See the featured shows and learn how to purchase tickets.

More Hot Stories For You

Seattle Men's Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS ConcertSeattle Men's Chorus Will Feature Reduced Ticket Prices For LOVE BEYOND BORDERS Concert
Seattle Premiere of ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER Comes to ReAct Theatre in AprilSeattle Premiere of ANIMALS OUT OF PAPER Comes to ReAct Theatre in April
Can Can's NOIR Now On Sale With 'Early Bird Special' DiscountCan Can's NOIR Now On Sale With 'Early Bird Special' Discount
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024-25 SeasonBACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL, FUNNY GIRL & More Set for Broadway at The Paramount 2024-25 Season

Videos

Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions Video
Cast Of Seattle Rep's QUIXOTE NUEVO Answers Rapid Fire Questions
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway Video
WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Company Gets Ready for Broadway
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World Video
ALADDIN's Michael James Scott Kicks Off Black History Month at Disney World
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
RENT in Seattle RENT
Tacoma Little Theatre (3/08-3/31)
Beetlejuice in Seattle Beetlejuice
Paramount Theatre (4/02-4/07)
The Addams Family in Seattle The Addams Family
The Jewel Box Theater (2/02-3/03)
Playwriting: Four Saturday Workshops in Seattle Playwriting: Four Saturday Workshops
Idiom Theater (2/10-3/02)
The Fantasticks in Seattle The Fantasticks
Village Theatre (4/27-5/19)
Becoming Dr. Ruth in Seattle Becoming Dr. Ruth
Village Theatre (1/16-2/18)
Clue in Seattle Clue
The 5th Avenue Theatre (7/09-7/21)
The Fantasticks in Seattle The Fantasticks
Village Theatre (3/12-4/21)
SLEUTH | THEATRE SERIES PREVIEW in Seattle SLEUTH | THEATRE SERIES PREVIEW
Whidbey Island Center for The Arts (2/08-2/24)
Black Ice: An American Sitcom Improvised in Seattle Black Ice: An American Sitcom Improvised
Unexpected Productions (2/04-2/25)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You