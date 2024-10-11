Seattle's Book-It Repertory Theatre Makes a Comeback with a World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After closing its doors in 2023, Seattle’s beloved Book-It Repertory Theatre is making a surprising return. As reported by The Seattle Times, the theatre, known for bringing literary works to life on stage for over three decades, has been revived by its original founders, Jane Jones and Myra Platt. However, this new chapter comes with a twist — they will no longer operate as a full-scale producing company.

“We’re not going to try to be a big production company,” Jones explained in an interview. “We’re not going to go into overhead misery,” she continued, reflecting on the challenges that led to Book-It’s initial closure, particularly high administrative costs in Seattle's expensive theater scene.

The theatre’s comeback begins with a co-production of The Story of Edgar Sawtelle, which runs from October 10-20 at Vashon Repertory Theatre. Directed by Jones and adapted by Kevin McKeon, the play exemplifies the unique Book-It style, utilizing the original language from David Wroblewski’s novel.

The revival has been a cathartic experience for its founders. “It’s a bright future,” said Platt, adding, “No matter what happens, it just feels better than how it ended before.” While they are uncertain about what comes next, Jones and Platt remain optimistic about creating art without the pressures of running a large organization.

