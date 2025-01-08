Seattle Opera To Present Mozart's THE MAGIC FLUTE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's enchanting opera The Magic Flute returns to Seattle this spring in a stunning new-to-Seattle production from visionary director Barrie Kosky and mixed-media theater group 1927.

After its premiere at the Komische Oper Berlin in 2012, this production has played for sold-out audiences in dozens of opera houses across six continents, impressing operagoers with its bold combination of projection and live performance. The unique visual style, which mixes hand-drawn animation with silent-film aesthetics, draws out The Magic Flute's humor, fairytale elements, and dreamlike qualities.

“This production is a celebration of the magic of the theater,” said Revival Stage Director Erik Friedman, who has overseen re-mountings around the world. “You have this interesting blend of styles that aim to recreate the experience of seeing The Magic Flute for the first time. So, you have the silent-film aesthetics—Louise Brooks as the inspiration for Pamina, Buster Keaton for Papageno, and Nosferatu for Monostatos—but you also have these unique hand-drawn animations that evoke the humor sensibilities of Monty Python. The cumulative effect is something quite human, despite the technologies used to create it.”

The integration of projected animations with live performers requires an intricate backstage ballet, with precise placements for the singers synced to more than 800 individual projection cues. To match the silent-film aesthetic, the spoken dialogue typically featured in Mozart's opera is replaced with title cards, accompanied by excerpts from two of Mozart's fantasias for solo piano: K. 397 in D minor and K. 475 in C minor.

The international cast includes Duke Kim (Count Almaviva, The Barber of Seville '24) and Victor Robertson (in his Seattle Opera debut) as Tamino alongside Brandie Sutton (Musetta, La bohème '21) and 2023 Resident Artist Camille Ortiz (in her first mainstage role at Seattle Opera) alternating as Pamina. Sharleen Joynt (Morgana, Alcina '23) returns to Seattle Opera as The Queen of the Night, Insung Sim makes his Seattle Opera debut as Sarastro, and Rodion Pogossov (Sgt. Belcore, The Elixir of Love '22) returns as Papageno. Other cast members are Ariana Wehr (Nurse/Girlfriend, Blue '22), Ibidunni Ojikutu (Mabel Lewis, Jubilee '24), and Laurel Semerdjian as the First Lady, Second Lady, and Third Lady, respectively. Six youth singers—Ethan Ibsen, Sanne Smith, Autumn Helene Chociej, Grace Franck-Smith, Caleb Petrini, and Anthony E. Kim—alternate to portray the three genii. And rounding out the cast are Chad Demaris (Cop/Reporter 2, X:The Life and Times of Malcolm X '24), Edwin Davis (Ensemble, X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X '24), Tess Altiveros (Ascagne, Les Troyens '25), and 2024/25 Resident Artist Michael J. Hawk (Silvio, Pagliacci '24).

“For those of you who are new to The Magic Flute or have seen and heard it a dozen times, this production is a must see” says General and Artistic Director James Robinson. “I am so thrilled to bring this interpretation to Seattle Opera audiences. I've had the pleasure of experiencing it a couple of times and it truly lingers wonderfully in the memory.”

1927, the production company behind this production, is based in England. There work meet at the intersection of animation and performance—the live and the digital. The firm creates larger than life operas as well as small shows performed in schools and church halls. Founded in 2005 by Suzanne Andrade and animator Paul Barritt, 1927's productions have been experienced by more than two million people in 50 countries across six continents.

Tickets and information at www.seattleopera.org/flute.

