The National Center for Choreography-Akron to Host Fee Book Event at On the Boards

The National Center for Choreography-Akron (NCCAkron) will soon host a Making Moves: Seattle event on May 3 at On the Boards. Making Moves: Seattle is a free panel discussion and book event for Artists on Creative Administration, edited by local arts leader Tonya Lockyer (Suquamish, WA). Speakers will include Byron Au Yong, Christy Bolingbroke, Miguel Gutierrez, Jody Kuehner AKA Cherdonna, Lockyer, and Fox Whitney.

NCCAkron is one of two national centers for choreography in the U.S., a research and development hub for dance. Artists on Creative Administration: A Workbook from the National Center for Choreography is a new arts and creative life book recently published by The University of Akron Press. Edited by artist/cultural strategist Lockyer, this book features essays from and interviews with 30 artists and advocates from the dance and performing arts worlds, sharing first-hand stories of creative administration in action through case studies, interviews, life tools, and experiments.

In celebration of the book release, NCCAkron will host a panel discussion with Seattle dance artists and book contributors from across the U.S. This free event will feature contributing authors and local case studies exploring the choreography of care, self-advocacy, and navigating changing times. Artists on Creative Administration will be available for purchase at the event.

Event Details

Making Moves: Seattle

Saturday, May 3, 2025

3:00 - 4:30pm PT

On the Boards

100 W Roy St, Seattle, WA 98119

FREE with RSVP: nccakron.org/event-details/makingmoves-seattle

Making Moves: Seattle Speakers

Byron Au Yong, Composer and Director of Arts Leadership at Seattle University

Christy Bolingbroke, Executive/Artistic Director of NCCAkron and Artists on Creative Administration (AOCA) Contributing Author

Miguel Gutierrez, Choreographer and AOCA Contributing Author

Jody Kuehner AKA Cherdonna, Performance Artist and Instructor at Cornish College of the Arts

Tonya Lockyer, Cultural Strategist and AOCA Editor/Contributing Author

Fox Whitney, Multi-Disciplinary Artist

**in process, additional speakers TBA

"We are so excited to share Artists on Creative Administration with the Seattle dance and literary communities. Whether you are an artist, presenter, producer, or arts worker, we hope you will join us to gather, connect, and spark conversations on evolutionary business practices and creative adaptations for the wild and uncertain times we're living in," invites Christy Bolingbroke, NCCAkron Executive/Artistic Director.

What is creative administration? The majority of contributing authors for Artists on Creative Administration are alumni from NCCAkron's acclaimed Creative Administrative Research (CAR) program intentionally designed to build a bridge between 20th century working knowledge and the 21st century arts ecosystem. Based on the premise there is no one way to make art, so there is more than one way to manage business and administration, the CAR program interrogates typical "best practices" to imagine other ways forward with artistic ethos at the center of administrative thinking.

In 2020, The University of Akron Press and NCCAkron established the NCCAkron Series in Dance. Bolingbroke was named series editor. In 2021, NCCAkron also established a digital publishing umbrella NCCMedia, an artist-centered and artist-driven platform for telling stories and elevating the voices of dance artists and genres historically left out of the codified dance canon. Whether digital media or in print, this new approach to arts journalism and advocating for the artform exemplifies NCCAkron's commitment to artist-led storytelling and systems thinking - reflecting on recorded history, documenting untold stories, and creating a humanities archive for future dance audiences, students, and scholars. Artists on Creative Administration: A Workbook from the National Center for Choreography (published September 2024) will be the second book in the NCCAkron Series in Dance. The first book in the series, Shifting Cultural Power: Case Studies and Questions in Performance (Hope Mohr), was published in 2021. NCCMedia podcasting includes short-form interviews Inside the Dancer's Studio (Seasons 1-5) and long-form research series How People Move People (Series 1-4).

Pictured (clockwise from top left): Cover art for Artists on Creative Administration, Tonya Lockyer (photo by Quinlan Corbett), Cherdonna (photo by Stephen Anunson, Byron Au Yong (photo by Shiroma), and Fox Whitney (photo courtesy of the artist).

