Tacoma Little Theatre to Present BUG

Tacoma Little Theatre will bring the disturbing thriller, Bug, to its stage beginning in April. Bug is written by the Pulitzer and Tony-Award winning author, Tracy Letts, and will be directed by Blake R. York.

Bug centers on the meeting between Agnes, a lonely divorcee, and Peter, a soft-spoken Gulf War drifter. Agnes stays at a seedy motel in hopes of avoiding her abusive ex-husband, Jerry. At first, she lets Peter sleep platonically on her floor, but not long after he is promoted to the bed. Matters become more complicated as Jerry eagerly returns expecting to resume their relationship. On top of that, there’s a hidden bug infestation that has both Agnes and Peter dealing with scathing welts and festering sores—which has Peter believing this is the result of experiments conducted on him during his stay at an Army hospital. Their fears soon escalate to paranoia, conspiracy theories, and twisted psychological motives.

Cast includes Cassie Jo Fastabend as Agnes, Katrina Mattson as R.C., Bil Nowicki as Peter, Josh Johnson as Jerry, and Evan Collier as Dr. Sweet.

Bug will run Friday, April 25, through Sunday, May 11, 2025, for a total of 10 performances. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinees are at 2:00pm.

Bug is recommended for mature audiences only. It contains graphic sexual content, nudity, simulated drug use, hypoallergenic fog, PTSD themes, non-nicotine/tobacco/tar based theatrical cigarettes, blood, and simulated violence. (If you are a Season Ticket holder and feel that this show is not appropriate for people in your party, you can contact the Box Office to have your tickets for Bug transferred to Rocky to bring additional guests or see the show more than once.)

There will be a special “Pay What You Can” performance on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone. The performance on Sunday, May 11, 2025, at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

