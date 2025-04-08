Photos: Ahamefule J. Oluo's THE THINGS AROUND US At Intiman Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multidisciplinary artist Ahamefule J. Oluo brings a new work THE THINGS AROUND US to Intiman Theatre. Check out photos from the show.

The Things Around Us is a dazzling new work from acclaimed multi-disciplinary artist, Ahamefule J. Oluo, that layers live music and narrative exploration to create an introspective evening about the things that connect us all. It is the third in a trilogy of shows from Oluo, following NOW I’M FINE and SUSAN. In the show, Oluo uses looping technology, trumpet, clarinet, vocals, cardboard shipping boxes for percussion, and other instruments to create an expansive symphony performed live by one person. Weaving narrative layers throughout, Oluo shares deeply personal reflections and darkly humorous accounts of strangers, acquaintances, and friends that conjoin with the music to create a singular, transcendent experience. The Things Around Us is an evening that will draw you in and remind you of the beauty in life.

The Seattle debut of Ahamefule J. Oluo’s The Things Around Us, playing April 24 - May 4 at Broadway Performance Hall (1625 Broadway). All ticket tiers are now available: imtiman.org

Photo Credit: Alex Dugan

Ahamefule J . Oluo

