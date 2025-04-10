SEATTLE VICE '76 Comes to the Triple Door Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From the smoky VIP booths of Lake City Way to the neon-lit corners of Pioneer Square, Seattle Vice ‘76 resurrects the scandalous true story of Seattle's infamous "Stripper King" Frank Colacurcio - and the tunes and politics that defined the era.

From the creators of the popular Bohemia comes a scandalous ride through the strip clubs of 1970s Seattle. This world-premiere musical from cabaret powerhouses Opal Peachey and Mark Siano draws inspiration from the celebrated book Seattle Vice by Rick Anderson, and creates a dynamic and action packed follow-up to their breakout hit from last decade.

“Rick Anderson came to see Seattle Vice live at ACT Theater in 2014, the first version that we set in 1965, and he absolutely loved it,” says creator Mark Siano (A Very Die Hard Christmas, Titanish). “He sadly passed away a few years back, so now we're taking the chapters of the book we didn't touch and making a new show around them. These are all real clubs, real people that lived in our city, before the tech industry took over.”

This show is on brand for Peachey and Siano, with unique performance styles featuring original songs, “70s Bangers”, pole dance, burlesque, live music, comedy, acrobatics, and an alternative history that appeals to Seattle locals as well as tourists and newbies who'd like a peep-show into the underbelly of the Emerald City.

Directed and Choreographed by Katy Tabb (Waitress, Bohemia) audiences will delight in Broadway-style dance numbers and a tight storyline that features a star turn from Gregory Award winning actor Ray Tagavilla as Colacurcio himself.

“We love breaking your expectations. This is our version of history” says playwright Opal Peachey (Café Nordo) “You think you know what Seattle is all about? Well, hold onto your butts.”

CAST

Opal Peachey as Rose Marie Williams (AKA Madame Washington)

Ray Tagavilla as Frank Colacurcio

Mark Siano as Gil Conte

Nox Falls as Foxy Noxy

Christopher Sweet as Donnie

Maggie Nation as Tawni

Effie Dubois as Jezabelle

Meg Austin as Pixie

Akrasia Arbogast as Sparkle Baby

Katheryn Reed as Braburn Walters

Troy Lund as Paulie

Lola California as Bubbles

Oroki as Azrael

CREATIVE TEAM

Director & Choreographer: Katy Tabb

Musical Direction & Arrangements: Cherry-O

Set Design: Ron Darling

Sound Design: Sam ScheibnerLighting Design: Paul StrongProperties: Robin Macartney

Costumes: Kit Goldsworthy and Justine Pogue

Specialty Costumes: Designed by performers

LIVE BAND

Cherry-O – Keys & Vocals

Fred Speakman – Guitar

Jarrett Mason – Bass

Troy Lund – Drums

Tickets are now on sale for this limited-run, 21+ experience at the illustrious Triple Door theater in downtown Seattle.

