FIDDLER ON THE ROOF to Play at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) will bring Joseph Stein’s beloved musical Fiddler on the Roof to the stage, April 11 through April 27.

Set in the small Jewish village of Anatevka, the performance will feature the Tony Award-winning music by Jerry Bock with lyrics by Sheldon Harnick and includes iconic songs like Tradition, If I Were a Rich Man, and Sunrise, Sunset. Fiddler on the Roof is a beloved musical based on Sholem Aleichem's short story “Teyve and his Daughters,” which tells the story of a milkman and his family as they grapple with tradition, change, and the growing anti-Semitism in Czarist Russia.The production is a timeless and deeply moving celebration of family, faith, and the human spirit, with the WICA theatre series directed by Lani Brockman, with musical direction by Sheila Weidendorf and choreography by Marta Mulholland.

“This is an incredibly timely production of Fiddler on the Roof,” says WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “The enduring themes of love, family, and humanity are still present in the theatre series, but we’re seeing this through the lens of today’s geopolitical landscape and what that means for us as global citizens. The story may take place in the early 20th century in a small town in Czarist Russia, but there are many connections that can be drawn to today.”

The setting of the play is in the fictional village of Anatevka, which is in the Pale of Settlement, a region within the imperial Russian Empire where the Jewish population was allowed to live. Today, this land includes most of Ukraine, as well as other neighboring countries like Poland, Belarus, Lithuania, and Moldova.

The production is co-sponsored by the Washington State Jewish Historical Society. “We want people to think about the universal themes presented throughout Fiddler and reflect on how they may be relevant to one's personal experiences,” says Hannah Peters, deputy director of the Washington State Jewish Historical Society. “With an ever-changing world, what is the importance of family traditions? How do younger generations accept or reject these traditions? While the story of Fiddler is based in the past, there are many aspects that still ring true today, especially as Jewish Washingtonians navigate the current increase of antisemitism spreading throughout the state and country.”

The Washington State Jewish Historical Society will be hosting a pop-up Story Booth during the pre-show, intermission, and post-show of the April 27 closing performance. The Story Booth is a pop-up recording studio that is “creating opportunities to hear fresh stories from Jewish communities all over Washington.” Patrons will have the ability to take part in private interviews on April 27 and are encouraged “to share their stories and learn more about the project” that is taking place throughout the state.

“We hope that patrons leave the Story Booth feeling a sense of connection and belonging within the Jewish community in Washington,” says Peters. “Our goal is to capture the voices of the Jewish community—amplifying their stories, recording their thoughts, and preserving their experiences. During our pop-up, we will be asking patrons a handful of questions that relate to the themes presented in Fiddler on the Roof. These will be brief, 5-minute interviews and our staff will be onsite to guide patrons through the entire process.”

Beloved community performer and musician James Hinkley leads the WICA cast in the role of Tevye, with Whidbey Island’s acclaimed violinist Gloria Ferry-Brennan as the Fiddler. The production features a cast of 22 along with a four-person orchestral accompaniment:

Cast includes James Hinkley (Tevye), Alyssa Keene (Golde), Hannah Votel (Tzeitel), Marina Pierce (Hodel), Shea Lewis (Chava), Adelaide Walsh (Shprintze), EJ Bergevin (Motel), Dov Matthews (Perchik), Jameson Cook (Fyedka), Jim Carroll (Lazar Wolf), Christina Boom (Yente), Jordan Mielbrecht (Fruma Sarah, Russian Soloist, and Rabbi), Noelani Martin (Mendel), Charlie Walsh (Constable and Ensemble), Shane Yarralli (Innkeeper and Yussell), Beckett Walsh (Youth Ensemble and Russian), Wyatt Walsh (Youth Ensemble and Nachum), Loretta (Etta) Savidge (Bielke), Dorothy Baumgartner (Villager), Karol White (Villager), Karen Wisont (Villager), Miles Harrison (Innkeeper Understudy), Gloria Ferry-Brennan (Fiddler, on Violin), Curtis Price (Clarinet), Garrett Poteat (Keyboard), and Troy Chapman (Guitar/Mandolin).

“This is WICA’s largest musical production since COVID-19,” says Duncan. “At its core, Fiddler is a beautiful and joyous celebration of life and love. The music is stunning and this cast is bringing their hearts and souls to the work. This is one of the most ambitious theatrical pieces we've ever done. It was the winner of nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical. This award-winning musical about maintaining tradition and family while seeking love in a changing world is so relevant right now, and we can’t wait to share it with you."

About Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

Established through a grassroots effort to bring arts programming to the Whidbey Island community, Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) opened its doors in 1996. As Island County’s largest arts employer, WICA is a producing organization that brings local, national, and international experiences to its campus in Langley, Washington. WICA’s mission is to enrich lives by creating powerful shared experiences in the arts and the organization centers its programming around five areas of concentration: music, theatre, art, dance, and humanities. WICA is also home to the Lasher Gallery, a community arts space that features professional and amateur artists throughout the year.

Comments