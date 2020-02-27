Seattle Men's Chorus Celebrates Seattle's LGBTQ Underground Railroad

Seattle Men's Chorus (SMC) shines the light on Seattle's pivotal role as a safe haven in the LGBTQ Underground Railroad that began in 2009. Local activists like Michael Failla and members from the Seattle Men's Chorus are opening their hearts, homes and wallets by providing housing, furniture, job contracts, training and emotional support to LGBTQ individuals seeking asylum from the dangers in their Muslim-majority homelands. Ultimately, the Seattle community's efforts have brought nearly 90 brave refugees to Seattle and other cities in Europe and North America where their identity is not reviled and they don't live in fear.

Four such men, Jassem, Mado, Nayyef and Btoo from Iraq, Syria and Tunisia, currently live in Seattle. Nayeff and Btoo are married and featured in this video, as well as the 2016 documentary film Out of Iraq. Their stories, as well as those of Jassem and Mado will be celebrated in song at these two emotional Spring concerts. Interviews with these men, as well as artistic director Paul Caldwell and local activist Michael Failla are available upon request.

New commissions from Caldwell and Ivory, Lyn Rye, and Michael Bussewitz-Quarm open the concert. A cappella ensemble The Supertonics gives new life to George Michael's hit song "Faith" while featured guest artist Bonnie McKee premieres her new song "Love You in the Light" to a hometown crowd. The chorus is expected to bring down the house with a selection of pop songs from LGBTQ artists from across the globe including Freddie Mercury, Ricky Martin, and k.d. lang.

Grammy-nominee Bonnie McKee is one of this country's hottest singer songwriters. She co-wrote California Gurls, Teenage Dream, Last Friday Night, Part of Me and Roar with Katy Perry, co-wrote five songs on Britney Spears' album Femme Fatale, co-wrote three songs on Adam Lambert's album Trespassing, and wrote two songs on Kesha's album Warrior. She has also written songs recorded by Christina Aguilera, Kelly Clarkson, Cher, Carly Rae Jepsen and Ellie Goulding.

Tickets to the performances are $25-$78 and available at SeattleChoruses.org or via the phone at (206) 388-1400. The Seattle area box office is open Monday through Friday, 11AM - 6PM.





