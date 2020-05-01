Seattle Gets Creative With #artdisplays4homestays; City Residents Encouraged To Display Homemade Works Of Art

The quarantine and Covid-19 cannot squash the creative community in Seattle.

Let's make some art! Seattle's cultural community in association with the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture encourages residents to participate in a city-wide art project to spread some joy and creativity during the COVID-19 pandemic response. Put some art up in a window, your front yard, or wherever you are to share some joy and creativity with your neighbors.

After the success of Make a Joyful Noise (applauding front line and health care workers), community arts organizer Mark Siano and the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture have teamed up again to start a new initiative to enrich the lives of people in Seattle during the quarantine, through the distribution of arts in neighborhoods and the encouragement of homemade art displays.

Some ways to participate in #artdisplays4homestays

Make art to display in your yard

Display art in your window

Art where you are

Make art to put on your door

Dress up your stuffed animals in the window

Chalk art on sidewalks

Art in your home and share on social media

Use hashtags #seattletogether and #artdisplays4homestays

While there is no formal deadline for this initiative, people are encouraged to complete and display their art in Seattle by Thursday, May 7 in tandem with First Thursday Art Walk. With Mother's Day approaching, Art Displays 4 Homestays is also a great way for homebound families to come together around an art project, or a way to pay tribute to mothers who can't be reached during the quarantine.

Art Displays 4 Home Stays is inspired by Public Art Comes to Your Front Yard, a project that commissioned 12 artists to create designs for 1,000, 18" x 24" yard signs with messages of hopeful engagement for the community. Signs have been installed in the public right-of-way, parks, roundabouts, local fire stations, and beyond. Public Art Comes to Your Front Yard is a program of Seattle Together, a City initiative that fosters relationships, shares resources, provides emotional support, strengthens social networks, and nurtures our community during this unprecedented moment in history.

Seattle Together is a partnership with Seattle Department of Neighborhoods, Office of Arts & Culture, Office of Economic Development, Seattle Public Library, and the Mayor's Innovation and Performance Team, building a Citywide community response aimed at supporting, uplifting, and celebrating the enormous goodwill, generosity, and empathy that has come from our Seattle community and neighborhoods in the wake of this COVID-19 pandemic.

More information can be found at https://www.facebook.com/events/240484943728119/

Blog post Office of Arts and Culture https://artbeat.seattle.gov/2020/05/01/seattle-gets-creative/

KUOW Blog https://www.kuow.org/stories/seattle-arts-groups-go-online-to-foster-community





