Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

STG Announces 20th Annual MORE MUSIC @ THE MOORE: Virtual Celebration!

All are invited to join on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 7:30 pm PST.

Jan. 27, 2021  

STG Announces 20th Annual MORE MUSIC @ THE MOORE: Virtual Celebration!

STG will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its signature youth music program, More Music @ The Moore. All are invited to join on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 7:30 pm PST as they premiere a free virtual celebration, highlighting the impact this inspiring program has made for over two decades.

Produced by STG's Education & Community Engagement department and videographer Kyle Seago, the virtual celebration features performance highlights and interviews with past More Music @ The Moore music directors Sheila E., Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello, Michael Shrieve, Matt Chamberlain, and Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), plus past participants ParisAlexa, Ten Man Brass Band, Romaro Franceswa, and so many more. Hear their stories and watch highlights of their collaborative performances on the historic Moore Theatre stage. There are also a few surprises in store!

For additional information on More Music @ The Moore and to watch the virtual celebration with us on March 12th, please visit stgpresents.org/ece/more-music. The event video will be embedded there starting at 7:30 pm PST that day.

Illustration by Becca Fuhrman.


Featured This Week on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
Jennifer Simard
Jennifer Simard
Tommy Kaiser
Tommy Kaiser


Related Articles View More Seattle Stories   Shows
Kinesis Project Dance Theatre Announces Bi-Coastal Live Performances Of SEARCH(LIGHT) Photo

Kinesis Project Dance Theatre Announces Bi-Coastal Live Performances Of SEARCH(LIGHT)

Seattle Center Seeks Exceptional Candidates For Director Of Programs And Events Photo

Seattle Center Seeks Exceptional Candidates For Director Of Programs And Events

The Vera Project Presents Viva Vera 20! Celebrating Two Decades of Music Photo

The Vera Project Presents Viva Vera 20! Celebrating Two Decades of Music

The Vera Project Announces VIVA VERA 20, Celebrating Two Decades of All-Ages Music, Art an Photo

The Vera Project Announces VIVA VERA 20, Celebrating Two Decades of All-Ages Music, Art and Activism


More Hot Stories For You

  • Klea Blackhurst, Natalie Douglas and Lora Lee Gayer to Headline Gulfshore Playhouse Broadway Cabaret Series
  • BroadwayWorld and Broadway Licensing Team Up for New Digital Marketing Program for Licensees
  • Winners Announced For The Naples Players Readers Theatre's Annual Playwright Competition
  • FOOTLOOSE Comes To Naples' Baker Park