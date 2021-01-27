STG Announces 20th Annual MORE MUSIC @ THE MOORE: Virtual Celebration!

STG will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its signature youth music program, More Music @ The Moore. All are invited to join on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 7:30 pm PST as they premiere a free virtual celebration, highlighting the impact this inspiring program has made for over two decades.

Produced by STG's Education & Community Engagement department and videographer Kyle Seago, the virtual celebration features performance highlights and interviews with past More Music @ The Moore music directors Sheila E ., Robert Glasper, Meshell Ndegeocello , Michael Shrieve, Matt Chamberlain, and Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), plus past participants ParisAlexa, Ten Man Brass Band, Romaro Franceswa, and so many more. Hear their stories and watch highlights of their collaborative performances on the historic Moore Theatre stage. There are also a few surprises in store!

For additional information on More Music @ The Moore and to watch the virtual celebration with us on March 12th, please visit stgpresents.org/ece/more-music . The event video will be embedded there starting at 7:30 pm PST that day.

Illustration by Becca Fuhrman.