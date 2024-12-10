Review: HAPPY CHRISTMAS, JEEVES at Taproot Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Calder Jameson Shilling and Richard Nguyen Sloniker

in Happy Christmas, Jeeves at Taproot Theatre.

Photo Credits: Robert Wade.

With every new year, theatergoers feel the excitement of the holiday-themed work produced around Seattle. They anxiously await retellings of their favorite sentimental stories and new works each year. Every once in a while, a new, fresh take on the holiday season debuts, evoking feelings deep inside that we had kept locked away for the past 11 months.

Happy Christmas, Jeeves is one of those rare instances of a completely fresh, hilarious, and altogether good time of a show that only comes around every once in a while. If you need to get a year’s worth of laughs in, catch the (already extended) run of the world premiere, now through December 28.

Based on the stories of PG Wodehouse, Happy Christmas, Jeeves follows Bertie Wooster and his quick-witted and multi-talented valet, Jeeves, through their whimsical world full of comedic conflict. The show takes place entirely in Bertie’s living room, which Scenic and Sound Designer Mark Lund masterfully crafted to reflect Bertie’s sophisticated yet simplistic taste. Every detail was carefully curated to make the perfect holiday lounging area.

This cast has unrivaled comedic timing skills that are reminiscent of a top-tier production of The Play That Goes Wrong. Not a single moment passed without these actors hitting the timing, tone, and intention perfectly. This attention to text and detail made for a full show’s worth of laughter and anticipation for the next beat.

Happy Christmas, Jeeves features William Eames (Richard ‘Bingo’ Little), Rachel Guyer-Mafune (Mabel Goggin), Joe Moore (Claude Wooster), Kim Morris (Aunt Agatha), Calder Jameson Shilling (Bertie Wooster), Richard Nguyen Sloniker (Reginald Jeeves), and Nikki Visel (Lady Bittlesham) - an absolutely all-star level cast that could not fit more perfectly into their roles.

Calder Jameson Shilling’s portrayal of Bertie Wooster was quite possibly my favorite performance of the year. He clearly had such a deep and clear understanding of the character that the performance came to him completely naturally. His ability to balance physical and vocal comedy makes for a masterclass in intentional performance.

Joe Moore and William Eames in

Happy Christmas, Jeeves at Taproot Theatre.

Photo Credits: Robert Wade.

Another highlight from the evening was each interaction between William Eames as Bingo and Joe Moore as Claude. The combination of the pair’s excellence in timing and purposeful silence evoked some of the night's biggest laughs. Their ability to bounce off each other’s actions and emotions led to beautiful pockets of hilarity between the otherwise absurd moments.

Kim Morris’s portrayal of Aunt Agatha was beautifully strict and had clear undertones of something deeper driving her actions. The entire cast worked together to create a truly hilarious show that wouldn’t be complete without any of the actors on stage. Each actor ultimately excelled, so it’s no surprise that the entire production did so as well.

Another gorgeous element of the production was the costumes. Kilah Williams’ designs were elegant and timely and aided in bringing out the characters' true personalities. The striking colors and intricate details made for an all-around visually stunning night that you'll want to see for yourself.

Happy Christmas, Jeeves runs from now until December 28 at Taproot Theatre Co. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://taproottheatre.org/

