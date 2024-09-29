Review: MY LORD, WHAT A NIGHT at Taproot Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kataka Corn and Mark Emerson in My Lord, What a Night

at Taproot Theatre. Photo Credit: Robert Wade.

Friendships are one of the most valuable currencies we experience in our lifetimes. Whether you cherish those friends you've known since kindergarten or have found yourself surrounded by people you've met later in life and can't believe you went so long without, we all know what it's like to feel that unique, priceless type of love. The unexpected friendships are sometimes the best we ever get; they teach us things about ourselves we never would have noticed. The story of My Lord, What a Night! is no different. Running now until October 19 at Taproot Theatre, this play from Deborah Brevoort, beautifully directed by Bretteney Beverly, is one I strongly encourage you not to miss.

The play recounts the remarkable real-life friendship between Albert Einstein and Marian Anderson, filled with lighthearted humor, courage, and plenty of Swiss chocolate. The entire story unfolds in Einstein's masterfully designed apartment. Set designer Mark Lund meticulously creates the home of the brilliant physicist, allowing for numerous opportunities for the four actors to create beautiful stage pictures through their movements.

Taking on such iconic, real-life characters is no easy feat, and these actors do it like masters. Mark Emerson truly would win any Einstein impersonator competition. The combination of the beautifully written text, the actors' care with the people they are portraying, and the stunning visual elements pull this show together into a wonderful production.

My Lord, What a Night! Features Kataka Corn (Marian Anderson), Mark Emerson (Albert Einstein), Andrew Litzky (Abraham Flexner), and Marlette Buchanan (Mary Church Terrell). A perfectly built ensemble with power moments separately, and mesmerizing group scenes.

There are many distinct characteristics that make up anyone's perception of Albert Einstein. Emerson truly captured all of these perfectly and added an additional layer of humanistic qualities to his portrayal of the famed genius. His perfectly balanced mixture of undeniable humor and moments of striking vulnerability made for an outstanding performance. Often providing comedic relief, he never passed up an opportunity to convey the show's message to the audience.

Corn's portrayal of Marian Anderson was equally impressive. A large portion of the show consists of the entire cast going back and forth on a big decision. Watching their clear internal battle to choose the best option was magnetic. Their stage presence is calming yet powerful. The most striking moments of the entire show were by far Marian’s songs. It was evident what was driving the songs, especially after noting earlier in the show where the power and inspiration came from.

Andrew Litzky, Mark Emerson, and Kataka Corn

in My Lord, What a Night at Taproot Theatre.

Photo Credit: Robert Wade.

Litzky and Buchanan brought an essential and captivating layer to the show. Litzky's unwavering approach, contrasting the views of other characters, was compelling to watch, and his character development throughout the night gave me chills. It was evident that he had put in the effort to truly understand Flexner's motivations, and he portrayed it perfectly. Similarly, Buchanan depicted a strong sense of dedication in her portrayal of Mary Church Terrell. Both actors took on the challenging task of portraying historical figures and ensured that the audience left with a clear understanding of their principles.

Kilah Williams' costume design brought the show together in an authentic and beautiful way. The clothing truly represented the characters and worked together harmoniously as a whole. This production is definitely one of the most visually stunning ones I've seen this year. It has talent, a powerful message, and captivating visuals. I hope everyone who can attend gets the chance to see this show.

My Lord, What a Night! runs from now until October 19 at Taproot Theatre Co. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit: https://taproottheatre.org/

