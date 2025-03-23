Review: JERSEY BOYS at Village Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Countless musical groups have risen to fame, many becoming universally known household names. There are fewer groups whose music transcends time, genre evolution, and the classic dramatics. Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons are among these precious few. Whether you immediately think of "Walk Like a Man" or "Can't Take My Eyes off of You,” the hums can be heard as soon as the names are uttered.

The much anticipated (and highly requested) 60s jukebox musical Jersey Boys has made its way to Issaquah's Village Theatre and is drawing in crowds excited for a night of nostalgia.

Based on the lives of the four original members of one of the best-selling hit musical groups of all time, Jersey Boys takes on a rarely tackled meaning to the term “Jukebox Musical.” While Jukebox Musicals like Mamma Mia build an original story around the beloved music, Jersey Boys tells the biographical story of the members, with the group’s hits carrying them through every era.

Creatively told through a "Four Seasons" format, the show is broken up into segments coordinating with Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter, with each season personally narrated by a different group member. This breakdown, coupled with explosive and easily recognizable musical numbers, makes for a fast-paced and captivating experience.

The cast that carries us through this iconic tale showcases Lorenzo Pugliese (Frankie Valli), Robbie Serrano (Tommy De Vito), Ben Dow (Bob Gaudio), Matthew Posner (Nick Massi), Krystle Armstrong (Lorraine), Kooper Campbell (Joey), Ethan Carpenter (Hank Majewski), Rebecca Cort (Francine), Sarah Rose Davis (Mary Delgado), Nehemiah Hooks (Hal Miller, Barry Belson, Officer), Eric Jensen (Norm Waxman), John David Scott (Bob Crewe), and Robert Shampain (Gyp Decarlo).

This cast tells the story with an aimed precision, moving from scene to scene and character to character with the ultimate ease and suave that the Four Seasons emulated with each appearance.

Easily the most iconic member of the group is Frankie Valli, who, later on in the Four Seasons history, starred as the named member of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Taking on this role is no easy feat, and with big shoes to fill, Lorenzo Pugliese’s performance went above and beyond. His songbird-esque tone transported every audience member back to the 1960s as if we were truly in the audience of a Four Seasons concert. His journey throughout the show, from a naive young kid who didn't even know the gift he possessed to a confident and star-studded performer, was magnificent. It's hard to imagine that Pugliese doesn't spend his entire career traveling the world to play Valli. I can't picture a better fit or a more beautiful voice to fill this role.

Ben Dow’s portrayal of lyricist, keyboardist, and Four Season founding member Bob Gaudio is another standout. With an unfathomably smooth tone and a pinpoint acting portrayal of the shy, awkward young Gaudio, Dow is a crucial piece that makes up the show.

Robbie Serrano’s Tommy De Vito offered an immediately captivating start to the show, setting the tone for a great night. This strong performance, paired with Matthew Posners' calmly hilarious portrayal of the pillar Nick Massi, made for a perfectly rounded out Four Seasons group.

This perfectly cast center of the show was held up and strongly backed by an ensemble of versatile and deeply talented actors from around the country. This group had everything from Robert Shampain's strict yet deeply vulnerable portrayal of the mob boss Gyp DeCarlo to Sarah Rose Davis' delicate yet strong-willed portrayal of Frankie Valli's wife, Mary Delgado.

Timothy Mackabee brilliantly imagined the set design of Jersey Boys, which provides the perfect Jersey backdrop for the cast to tell the story. With versatile moving set pieces that take us from venue to venue and large towering platforms that allow for dynamic variations in staging, even the shortest attention span will be captivated by the show.

Esther Garcia’s costume designs are flawlessly timely. Dressing the characters in perfect 60s fashion and also scratching the itch in the collective audience’s brain when the Four Seasons wore the iconic flashy outfits we all know and love, you simply can’t do Jersey Boys without the red blazers.

Long story short, this show is one of a kind, and Village Theatre does this standard justice. Whether you're a diehard Frankie Valli fan or have never even heard "Sherry," you'll walk away from the theater with a newfound appreciation for some of the biggest names in music.

Jersey Boys runs until April 27 at Village Theatre Issaquah, with a subsequent run from May 3 - 25 at Village Theatre Everett. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://villagetheatre.org/shows/jersey

Reader Reviews