MOTHER OF EXILES to Open in April at UW School Of Drama

The University of Washington School of Drama will present Mother of Exiles by Jessica Huang, an imaginative and emotionally rich journey across 150 years of migration, survival, and familial legacy. Directed by first-year MFA directors REN and Sebastián Bravo Montenegro, the production runs April 22-26, 2025, at the Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre, with a preview performance on April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

MOTHER OF EXILES

By Jessica Huang

Directed by REN & Sebastián Bravo Montenegro

When: April 22-26, 2025

Where: Glenn Hughes Penthouse Theatre, 1803 NE 45th Street, Seattle, WA

Tickets: $10-$22 | [Buy Tickets]

A MULTI-GENERATIONAL STORY ROOTED IN MIGRATION, REBIRTH, AND HOPE

Set across three timelines-1898 California, 1998 Miami, and 2063 ocean-bound America-Mother of Exiles is a vivid, poetic journey through the lives of one family, shaped by waves of political upheaval and migration. As history repeats and reinvents itself, this deeply personal story asks: What are we doing-spiritually, socially, politically-to nurture life?

"The play presents this incredible life force that feels unstoppable," the directors shared. "Even through loss and sacrifice, new life insists on growing."

This Producing Artists Laboratory production is a first-of-its-kind collaboration between first-year MFA directors and designers and second-year MFA actors. That same intergenerational spirit is reflected on stage, where six actors carry the weight and joy of these layered, interconnected roles across eras.

