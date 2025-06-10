MJ: THE MUSICAL Comes To Portland Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Award-winning musical MJ will make its Portland premiere at Keller Auditorium from July 15-20. Jordan Markus plays the title role of ‘MJ' after achieving the distinction of being the first and only person to have played the role in all three global productions: on Broadway, on the National Tour and in London's West End.

He is joined on tour by Melvin Gray Jr. (MJ – Alternate) who will play the role twice a week, Erik Hamilton (Michael), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Michael), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Michael), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro), Austin Rankin (Little Marlon), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

The ensemble includes Jojo Carmichael (Swing/Dance Captain), Joshua Dawson (Swing), Croix DiIenno (Ensemble/Assistant Dance Captain), Zuri Noelle Ford (Ensemble), Ui-Seng François (Swing), Andy Golden (Randy Jackson/Ensemble), Treston J. Henderson (Jackie Jackson/Ensemble), Jahir L. Hipps (Swing), Skye Jackson-Williams (Universal Swing), Faith Jones (Swing), Jacobi Kai (u/s Michael), Rajané Katurah (Swing), Rachel Lockhart (Ensemble), Michaela Marfori (Ensemble), Matteo Marretta (Ensemble), Kendrick Mitchell (Swing), Zion Mikhail Pradier (Swing), Tyrone Reese (Universal Swing), Avilon Trust Tate (Jermaine Jackson/Ensemble). Brion Marquis Watson (Marlon Jackson/Ensemble) and Charles P. Way (Swing).

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Portland in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. It's thrilling sold out crowds on Broadway, in cities across North America; London's West End; Hamburg, Germany; and Sydney, Australia…and now MJ is startin' somethin' in Portland, Oregon as it makes its premiere at Keller Auditorium in July 2025.

The MJ creative team features Scenic Design by two-time Tony and Emmy Award winner Derek McLane, Lighting Design by seven-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz, Costume Design by Oscar, Tony and Emmy Award winner Paul Tazewell, Sound Design by Tony Award winner Gareth Owen, Projection Design by two-time Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini, Hair & Wig Design by two-time Emmy Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe and Makeup Design by Emmy nominee Joe Dulude II. The creative team also features Musical Supervision by Tony Award nominee David Holcenberg, Orchestrations and Arrangements by David Holcenberg and Tony Award winner Jason Michael Webb, and Music Direction by Nathanael Wilkerson and Jason Yarcho. Casting by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman, CSA, Lindsay Levine, CSA.

The MJ First National Tour is general managed by Bespoke Theatricals. The stage management team is led by Production Stage Manager Nicole Olson, Stage Manager Xavier Khan and Assistant Stage Managers Alexander Pierce and Lauren Taylor Winston. The company management team is led by Company Manager Eric Armstrong and Assistant Company Manager Bianca Jean-Charles.

