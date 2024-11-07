MARY POPPINS Announced At The 5th Avenue Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grab your umbrellas and get ready for a spoonful of sugar - the timeless classic Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins flies onto The 5th Avenue Theatre stage from November 22 - December 26, 2024.

The beloved musical, based on P.L. Travers' cherished books and the iconic Walt Disney film, will bring the magic world of the practically perfect nanny to life in a spectacular production filled with whimsy, heart, and wonder.

“Mary Poppins is a magnificent story that has captivated generations,” said The 5th Avenue Theatre executive director Bill Berry. “Bringing this unique production to life on The 5th's stage is truly a gift. It's a tale of family, hope, and the boundless power of imagination - a message that resonates deeply with audiences of all ages, especially during the holiday season. We are excited to share this magic with Seattle and to inspire our patrons to believe in the impossible.”

Bringing the role of Mary Poppins to life is Seattle favorite Mallory Cooney King who was last seen on The 5th's stage in Disney's Beauty and the Beast. The role of Bert will be played by Danny Gardner. While new to The 5th, Gardner has been seen on Broadway in A Christmas Carol, Flying Over Sunset, and Dames At Sea. Joining Cooney King and Gardner are Bobbi Kotula as Mrs. Brill, Cristin J. Hubbard as Miss Smythe, Eric Ankrim as George Banks, Jazmin Gorsline as Winifred Banks, Gia Pellegrini and Maisie Marsh as Jane Banks, Liam Kuriatnyk and Omry Macon as Michael Banks, Nik Hagen as Robertson Ay, and Ty Willis as Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman. Also included in the cast are Alyza DelPan-Monley, Annalisa Brinchmann, Ashley Lanyon, Bethanie Willis, Karen Skrinde, Katie J. Newbury, Krystle Armstrong, Mackenzie Neusiok, Madison Willis, Tori Gresham, Tricia Zuskind, Davione Gordon, Gabriel Corey, John David Scott, Jordan King, Kayden Oliver, Nehemiah Hooks, Nicholas Main, and Nick McCarthy.

Under the visionary direction and choreography of Denis Jones (Broadway's Tootsie, Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, and Honeymoon in Vegas), Mary Poppins will feature dazzling dance numbers, breathtaking sets, and an extraordinary cast that will bring life to unforgettable numbers like “A Spoonful of Sugar,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious,” and “Step in Time.”

Joining Jones on the artistic team are music director Matthew Smedal, associate director Charlie Johnson, associate choreographer Pamela Yasutake, associate music director Beth G. Tankersley, costume coordinator Heidi Zamora, assistant costume coordinator Danielle Nieves, lighting designer Robert Aguilar, associate lighting designer Maryalice Weed, sound designer Haley Parcher, associate sound designer Joshua Blaisdell, ZFX flight directors Andrea Gentry and Dalen Vigil, and dialect coach Alyssa Keene. The stage management team is led by production stage manager Jeffrey K. Hanson, assistant stage managers Erin B. Zatloka and Anna Vraney, swing stage manager JR Welden, production assistants Larcyn Burnett and Bayla Jaffe, and child actor guardian Amy Jurkiewicz.

Sure to be a “Jolly Holiday,” Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is on stage in Seattle November 22 - December 26, 2024, and promises to be a magical theatrical experience. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office. For more information visit www.5thavenue.org.

Content Advisory: Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins is generally suitable for all ages but contains strong emotional moments and moments depicting children and family members in conflict. Children under 4, including abes in arms, will not be admitted. Sensory Guides are available after the first performance here.

