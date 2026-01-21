MADAM(E) LOU Solo Show Set for Seattle Preview Before Edinburgh Festival

🎭 NEW! Seattle Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Seattle & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Madam(e) Lou, a one-woman historical play written and performed by Kate Danley, will be presented for a special Seattle preview on Friday, February 13, 2026 at 7:30 p.m. at Seattle Open Arts Place, ahead of its international debut at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Rooted in over a decade of research and community engagement, Madam(e) Lou reclaims the largely erased legacy of Lou Graham, a powerful and controversial figure in early Seattle history. Through a solo performance that blends historical narrative with contemporary reflection, the play interrogates how power, gender, and moral judgment shape which stories are remembered or omitted from the historical record.

The Seattle performance offers audiences a rare opportunity to experience the work in its home context before it enters the global festival circuit. Developed locally and grounded in Pacific Northwest history, Madam(e) Lou traces an uncommon trajectory from regional development to one of the world's most prestigious performing arts festivals.

Danley, an award-winning playwright, brings Graham's story to life with nuance and urgency, challenging long-standing narratives around women, agency, and influence in the American West.

Madam(e) Lou has been officially selected for the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, a milestone for the production and positioning a distinctly Seattle story on an international stage.