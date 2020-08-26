KPTZ Radio Port Townsend Announces New Weekly Music Program & DJ Host

Conductor Tigran Arakelyan is hosting a new radio show in WA State with diverse programming.

KPTZ presents a new weekly music program called Exploring Music, hosted by Tigran Arakelyan, Artistic Director and Conductor of the Port Townsend Symphony. The show will air every Sunday from 3-4PM. Tigran will be sharing music that has inspired him throughout the years, and also playing new discoveries, in all genres.

"I am thrilled to join the KPTZ family as a host. I have been a guest numerous times since April of 2017 and love listening to KPTZ's diverse programming. I want to thank Phil Andrus (longtime KPTZ host) for his support and encouragement during the past few years. Although my passion and work are in classical music, I enjoy a wide variety of genres. Growing up in post-Soviet Armenia and Los Angeles, I was exposed to genres ranging from folk, jazz and pop to rock, classical, hip-hop and more. On this show I will share music that has inspired me throughout the years but will also challenge myself to discover new works in all genres to share with all of you. There will be occasional guests from the vibrant Port Townsend arts scene or artists who are visiting to perform." -Tigran Arakelyan, DJ Host of Exploring Music

"Tigran Arakelyan's wide reach across various genres of music brings the kind of artistic stretch I like on KPTZ. He can include classical to jazz to folk genres, and go out to the experimental. Yet it all makes sense together." -Larry Stein, KPTZ Director of Programming

Shows View More Seattle Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You