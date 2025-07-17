JURASSIC PARKING LOT Roars Into Seattle Public Theater This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



From the creators of A Very Die Hard Christmas and Titanish comes the latest epic parody from The Habit Comedy—JURASSIC PARKING LOT, stomping into Seattle Public Theater on Green Lake from August 22 to September 14, 2025.

This outrageous 90-minute musical comedy brings prehistoric chaos to life with low-budget brilliance, giant inflatable dinosaurs, raunchy musical numbers, and a 14-person ensemble of Seattle’s most unhinged comedic talent. Penned by Habit lead writer Jeff Schell and David Swidler, with music and direction by Mark Siano, the show takes aim at the 1993 blockbuster in true Habit fashion—fast-paced, absurd, and adult-approved.

What to Expect:

Audiences can look forward to giant dinosaur puppets, live original music, inappropriate dance numbers, kinky raptors, a spitting Dilophosaurus, and one extremely horny Stegosaurus. Add in nostalgic 90s throwbacks, nerf gun violence, and wildly clever staging, and Jurassic Parking Lot promises a night of prehistoric pandemonium for audiences 14 and up.

“This was a no-brainer for The Habit,” said director Mark Siano. “We are constantly looking for material that can bring an entire generation together, and everyone knows the Jurassic franchise. Doing this in a city full of adults that refuse to grow up just felt right.”

This marks The Habit’s first new show in five years, and longtime fans are already snapping up seats. Expect houses to sell out fast, with $10–$100 tickets available now.

Ticketing Information

Tickets are priced from $10 to $100. A limited number of $10 tickets are available—check listings for details. Audience members under 13 are strongly discouraged due to adult content, language, and dinosaur-related debauchery. For tickets and more info, visit seattlepublictheater.org.

