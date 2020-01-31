HANSEL & GRETL & HEIDI & GÜNTER Receives World Premiere At Village Theatre

A wickedly funny new sequel on the classic Grimms' fairy tale, Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Günter will make its World Premiere at Village Theatre this spring. The smart and riotous new musical features a book by Hannah Kohl, lyrics by Daniel Maté, and music by Will Aronson, and will be directed by Village Theatre's Artistic Director, Jerry Dixon (If/Then). Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Günter will run at the Francis J. Gaudette Theatre in Issaquah March 12 - April 19, 2020 before moving to the Everett Performing Arts Center April 24 - May 17, 2020.

Gretl - yes, that Gretl - is now a single mom living in modern day Chicago, still suffering from the trauma of her fairy-tale childhood. Her 21st Century kids are fed up with stuffing their pockets full of pebbles, and dream of the impossible: a normal childhood. When long-lost Uncle Hansel shows up at their doorstep, they are plunged into an unexpected adventure that brings the family together. "This show really shakes up your emotions," said Jerry Dixon. "There's twists and turns, and you really never know what to expect. The writers have done an excellent job of creating a world that is filled with humor and thrills - but still takes us through themes our audiences will resonate with about family, growing up, and how we transcend an experience of family trauma."

Village Theatre audiences may remember Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Gunter from The 2018 Festival of New Musicals where it was a hit with attendees. This past May, the show received an industry reading in New York City. "When we first started working on Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Günter," said Hannah Kohl, "our goal was to write the show we wished we'd be able to see growing up, but also something that would thrill us now as adults. We wanted to marry the off-kilter humor we love with the emotional depth theatrical storytelling requires. With Daniel Maté being a native of Vancouver BC, and me growing up in Bellingham, it's especially exciting to premiere this show here where we first developed our skills as writers."

Bringing both classic and new fairy tale characters to life, is a cast of some of the most talented artists in the Pacific Northwest including: Kate Jaeger (Always... Patsy Cline at Taproot Theatre), Kevin Vortmann (Into the Woods), Isabella Corsaro, Jonas Winburn (Matilda), Bea Corley (Les Misérables), Thomas Gomes (Matilda), Jon Lutyens (Les Misérables), Tyler Vold, Ethan Carpenter (Hairspray), Lamar Legend (Necessary Sacrifices at Taproot Theatre), Brenna Wagner (Bright Star at Taproot Theatre), Teigun Pesce, Elizabeth Howlett, and Elsa Miller. Joining Dixon on the production team is choreographer Jimmy Shields (Matilda), music director Michael Nutting (String), scenic designer Carey Wong (Hairspray), lighting designer Aaron Copp (Newsies), costume designer Karen Ann Ledger (Dreamgirls), and projection designer Tristan Roberson (Crimes of the Heart). Serving in a special consultant and dramaturgy role is Tony Award-winner Victoria Clark (The Light in the Piazza) who directed The Festival production and co-directed the NYC industry reading with Dixon.

A thrilling tumble of past and present that will leave you grinning from ear to ear, Hansel & Gretl & Heidi & Günter is onstage in Issaquah March 12 - April 19, 2020 before moving to Village Theatre's Everett location April 24 - May 17, 2020. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at Village Theatre's website, over the phone, or by visiting the Box Office. For more information visit www.VillageTheatre.org.

For more information visit https://villagetheatre.org/hghg.php.





