HAMILTON Tickets On Sale at The Paramount Theatre Monday, March 28

Producer Jeffrey Seller and Premera Blue Cross Broadway at The Paramount announce today that single tickets for HAMILTON will go on sale to the public on Monday, March 28 at 10AM.

Tickets are available on-line at STGPresents.org, Ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787 or in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office (Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 10am to 6pm). Tickets will be available for performances from August 3 - September 11, 2022.

There is a maximum purchase limit of nine tickets per account/person for the engagement. When tickets go on sale, prices will range from $49 - $189 with a select number of premium seats starting from $299 for all performances. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Jeffrey Seller notes, "It's tempting to get tickets any way you can. There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Seattle engagement should be made through www.STGPresents.org.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

There are currently no changes to the Premera Blue Cross and Seattle Theatre Group's (STG) COVID Health Protocols. Due to our partnerships and commitments, and in alignment with many local arts and culture organizations, proof of vaccination OR negative PCR test (with results received within 48 hours of show-time) and masking are still required for patrons of all ages at the Paramount, Moore, and Neptune Theatres through May 31, 2022. STG Management is continually assessing the changing guidelines, artist contracts and local government updates. We will proactively communicate any change in health protocols with adequate notice.

STG staff will check for proof of vaccination and negative Covid tests at the doors as a condition of entry. Please visit Seattle Theatre Group's COVID-19 Resources page on their website at Reopening - About STG (stgpresents.org) for more information.