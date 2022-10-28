Dia De Muertos Festival Seattle Invites Families To Honor Loved Ones
The festival takes place October 29-30.
Seattle Center Festál presents the Dia de Muertos Festival Seattle on Saturday, Oct. 29 and Sunday, Oct. 30 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Armory Food & Event Hall and Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center. The festival is family oriented, free and open to the public.
Dia de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, honors the spirits of departed loved ones while reconnecting with them through joyous gathering and remembrance. From its ancient origins in indigenous culture of what is now Mexico, the holiday traditions have changed through Spanish influences. Dia de Muertos Festival Seattle hosts a celebration of the lives of loved ones and an affirmation of the cycle of life and death through traditions, arts and culture rooted in pre-colonial, ancient customs.
"One Seattle is about uplifting each and every one of our communities and celebrating their unique cultural traditions," said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. "The Dia de Muertos Festival at Seattle Center honors our Latino communities' family members and loved ones, preserving and sharing their legacies for future generations."
Festival programming includes hands-on activities such as sugar skull making and creating elaborate ofrendas (altars) with the opportunity for community members to contribute an offering for their own loved ones. There will also be a large tapete (sand painting) installation, festive traditional music and dance performances, and delicious Mexican cuisine.
"Seattle Center has served as a gathering place for Dia de Muertos for nearly 20 years," said Robert Nellams, Seattle Center director. "We are happy to host such a vibrant festival and tradition year after year."
From its ancient origins in indigenous culture from what is now Mexico, the observance has changed through Spanish influences to become what is celebrated today -- the lives of loved ones and an affirmation of the cycle of life and death.
In 1998, a group of volunteers gathered to plan the first Day of the Dead in South Park. The celebration expanded from Concord Elementary School to other venues in the same area until 2003, when the festival moved to Seattle Center. Volunteers who believed in preserving the celebration as a legacy to future generations worked hard to produce the festival. In 2013, a new committee was formed and continued the mission of enriching the cultural value to the community and the Puget Sound at large.
More information on the festival is available at seattlecenter.com.
