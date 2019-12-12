Culinarium at Nordo Presents THE ANGEL IN THE HOUSE

Named after Coventry Fallows' 19th century poem extolling the virtues of the "perfect wife," The Angel in the House begins New Year's Eve in 1899 in the home of Mrs. Edmund Brown. The highest of England's high society is gathered to ring in a very special New Year alive with ancient prophecy. When a mysterious stranger arrives and a cold body is found in the garden, the evening takes a shocking turn toward the sinister.

Porkalob offers an original lens on the classic style of the Victorian thriller using societal norms of then to skewer those of today. Exploring gender roles, sexuality, and power, The Angel in the House is a delicious, blood-soaked romp with all of the trappings of a bodice-ripper and the searing social commentary we have come to expect from this artist-activist.

With Nordo's singular ability to turn a play into an experience, audiences will be wined and dined in The Culinarium, transformed into the great room of Sir Edmund Brown's estate, where live music and exquisite cuisine creates a fully immersive gothic celebration.

WHERE:

Culinarium at Nordo

109 South Main Street,

Seattle WA 98104

206-209-2002

WHEN:

February 8 - March 15, 2020

Wednesdays - Saturdays 7:30 p.m.

Sundays at 6:00 p.m.

TICKETS:

$89.00 includes the performance and a prix fixe menu. Beverage and cocktail service additional.

*Suitable for audiences 18 and older

Box Office Link: bit.ly/AngelNordo

SOCIAL :

www.cafenordo.com

Facebook Page - https://www.facebook.com/CafeNordo/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/cafenordo/

Instagram - @cafenordo

#TheAngelInTheHouseNordo

From their audacious launch in the empty warehouse of Theo Chocolate's factory in 2009 as Café Nordo, to the opening of their beautiful Pioneer Square Culinarium, Nordo has been committed to creating new worlds of flavor and story for Seattle audiences. They have reinvented the concept of dinner theater with original, immersive theatrical productions that have garnered critical praise and a loyal member base. Nordo's shows are born from the hive mind of inventive composers, actors, visual artists, chefs, theater makers and designers. In 2015, they opened The Culinarium at Nordo where the Elliot Bay Book Company once lived in historic Pioneer Square. In 2019 they added The Knife Room at Nordo, an active arts incubator, events space, and performance venue.





