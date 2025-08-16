Adrienne Mackey's OMNIA BREAK ROOM Will Premiere at UW School of Drama

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The University of Washington School of Drama will celebrate its 85th year of productions with an exciting 2025–2026 public season. This year’s lineup includes classic, contemporary, and original works, reimagined stories, and thought-provoking themes, staged in the Meany Studio Theatre and the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse at UW.

The 2025–2026 public season features five productions:

OMNIA Break Room (WORLD PREMIERE)

Directed and conceived by Adrienne Mackey

Created with: Nour Afifi, Minki Bai, M.L. Dogg, Jerik Fernandez, Adriana Gonzales, Betzabeth Gonzalez, Eunice Han, Evie Hawkins, Marley Keith, Yeonshin Kim, Marena Kleinpeter, Porter Lance, Ren Langer, Heather Freed Loschen, Sebastián Bravo Montenegro, Taylor McWilliams-Woods, Sebastian Wang.

Venue: Meany Studio Theatre

Performances: November 6 – 16, 2025

Free Previews: October 31 & November 3, 7:30 pm

They Won’t Pay? We Won’t Pay! (New adaptation)

By Dario Fo

Adapted by Deborah McAndrew

Directed by Brad Wrenn

Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse

Performances: December 5 – 13, 202

The Seagull

By Anton Chekhov

New adaptation by Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Pevear

Directed by Sebastián Bravo Montenegro

Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse

Performances: January 29 – February 8, 2026

Free Previews: January 23 & 26, 7:30 pm

Bunny

By Hannah Moscovitch

Directed by Ren

Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse

Performances: March 12 – 21, 2026

Free Previews: March 6 & 9, 7:30 pm

Everybody

By Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins

Directed by Chi-wang Yang

Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse

Performances: May 21 – 31, 2026

Free Previews: May 15 & 18, 7:30 pm

About the UW School of Drama

The University of Washington School of Drama develops innovative and courageous artists and scholars poised to be the creative leaders of tomorrow. Degrees offered include a BA, an MFA, and a Ph.D. The School of Drama’s public season features fully produced shows and projects in three different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration, often alongside prominent, internationally known artists. We believe in the power of theatrical storytelling to elevate individual and collective voices, promote understanding, and nurture compassion.

SPONSORED BY SEATTLE REP