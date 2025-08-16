Adrienne Mackey's OMNIA BREAK ROOM Will Premiere at UW School of Drama

The 85th season will be staged in the Meany Studio Theatre and the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse.
The University of Washington School of Drama will celebrate its 85th year of productions with an exciting 2025–2026 public season. This year’s lineup includes classic, contemporary, and original works, reimagined stories, and thought-provoking themes, staged in the Meany Studio Theatre and the Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse at UW.
OMNIA Break Room (WORLD PREMIERE)
Directed and conceived by Adrienne Mackey
Created with: Nour Afifi, Minki Bai, M.L. Dogg, Jerik Fernandez, Adriana Gonzales, Betzabeth Gonzalez, Eunice Han, Evie Hawkins, Marley Keith, Yeonshin Kim, Marena Kleinpeter, Porter Lance, Ren Langer, Heather Freed Loschen, Sebastián Bravo Montenegro, Taylor McWilliams-Woods, Sebastian Wang.
Venue: Meany Studio Theatre
Performances: November 6 – 16, 2025
Free Previews: October 31 & November 3, 7:30 pm
They Won’t Pay? We Won’t Pay! (New adaptation)
By Dario Fo
Adapted by Deborah McAndrew
Directed by Brad Wrenn
Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse
Performances: December 5 – 13, 202
The Seagull
By Anton Chekhov
New adaptation by Richard Nelson, Richard Pevear, and Larissa Pevear
Directed by Sebastián Bravo Montenegro
Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse
Performances: January 29 – February 8, 2026
Free Previews: January 23 & 26, 7:30 pm
Bunny
By Hannah Moscovitch
Directed by Ren
Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse
Performances: March 12 – 21, 2026
Free Previews: March 6 & 9, 7:30 pm
Everybody
By Brandon Jacobs-Jenkins
Directed by Chi-wang Yang
Venue: Floyd and Delores Jones Playhouse
Performances: May 21 – 31, 2026
Free Previews: May 15 & 18, 7:30 pm
The University of Washington School of Drama develops innovative and courageous artists and scholars poised to be the creative leaders of tomorrow. Degrees offered include a BA, an MFA, and a Ph.D. The School of Drama’s public season features fully produced shows and projects in three different venues on the Seattle campus. These productions provide opportunities for practice, experimentation, and exploration, often alongside prominent, internationally known artists. We believe in the power of theatrical storytelling to elevate individual and collective voices, promote understanding, and nurture compassion.
