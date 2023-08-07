WhyNot Host Circa Peepshow Club Remix Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Show

Performances run 4th – 26th August.

By: Aug. 07, 2023

Circa's smash-hit Peepshow has astonished audiences worldwide, in Berlin, London and Sydney and now the team have created Circa's Peepshow (Club Remix) to take the thrill to new heights at this year's Edinburgh Fringe Festival. They took over the WhyNot nightclub in Edinburgh this morning!

Joined by live DJ Ori Lichtikand and featuring some of the best acrobatic talent on the planet under the direction of circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, this remix is outrageously skilled, delightfully funny and razor sharp. This is one hot hour of big beats, playful acts and thrilling acrobatics which will leave you wondering just how far the human body can be pushed.

On this seductive circus thrill-ride, flashes of cheeky cabaret, grinding nightclub and raw humanity explode into view before disappearing into darkness. 

 



