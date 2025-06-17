WOMEN IN SOCKS AND SANDALS to be Presented at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Translated to Women in Socks and Sandals for the Edinburgh Fringe from its original Danish title K.I.S.S (Kvinder I Sokker Og Sandaler), the show explores what happens when women enter a world created by men. What is it like to be expected to act like the men around them? Is it possible for them to find their own expression in world of raw physicality, ego battles, and cheesy dad humour? Or is the air coming out of the balloon? What does female power in a world of hard wood and big balls look like?

DON GNU founders Jannik Elkær and Kristoffer Louis Andrup have been planning a feminist revision of their well-received meditation on masculinity M.I.S. All Night Long, for a number of years, saying: "In 2016 we visited Edinburgh with the successful show M.I.S. All Night Long.

The show received multiple 5 star reviews and had a sold-out run exploring the modern man's identity with all his facets. This year - the women take the centre stage in a new remake of the show that investigates what happens when women interact in a world created by men. The women are given the same scenography and universe made of hard wood and big balls - and must try to act their way through a world created by men - as all women must everyday in most of our life."

