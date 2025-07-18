Valerie Green/Dance Entropy's New Work Has European Premiere at The Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following its critically acclaimed premiere in New York City, Rite by Valerie Green/Dance Entropy makes its highly anticipated European debut at C ARTS at the Edinburgh Fringe from Wednesday 13 – Sunday 24 August.

Both a healing ceremony and a meditative ritual, this cathartic dance work conceived, choreographed, and directed by Valerie Green, is an exorcism of the ego. A dynamic, multicultural cast of six men take the audience on a visceral journey that is a physical invocation of transformation.

Step into the electrifying realm of Rite, where movement transcends form and plunges into the primal essence of being. Inspired by shamanic journeying and altered states of consciousness, the dancers move with raw intensity – urgent, embodied, and alive. They blur the boundary between control and surrender, isolation and connection, navigating a liminal space where identity dissolves and truth emerges.

Themes of brotherhood, masculinity, vulnerability, and care pulse through the performance, culminating in a powerful audience ritual. Rite dares you to release, to break through, and awaken to something far greater than the self.

Valerie Green said: "Rite carves a path through human pain, revealing what awaits once we release what weighs us down. It's an invitation to examine our individual struggles, to let go of attachment to body and thought, and to ask: 'Can you get out of your own way?'"

The performers: Aidan Feldman, Johnny Matthews III, Tsubasa Nishioka, Lawson Pinder, Richard Sayama, and Richard Scandola are from Valerie Green/Dance Entropy (VG/DE). Founded in 1998, this professional non-profit dance company based in New York City, NY, combines performance and specialised outreach programs to inspire communities in cultural institutions throughout the world. It strives to break down systemic race, gender and other identity barriers to foster collectiveness and inclusivity through dance.