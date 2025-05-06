Underbelly Unveils 2025 Programme For 25th Year at the Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



2025 marks Underbelly's 25th year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, celebrating a milestone year at the heart of the world's biggest arts festival. Tickets for the 2025 programme are on sale now.



This year's programme will feature over 150 shows across four key performance hubs: Bristo Square, Cowgate, George Square and Circus Hub on the Meadows.



The programme continues Underbelly's commitment to presenting top-tier entertainment across theatre, comedy, cabaret, circus, musicals, and family shows, with artists from all over the world taking part in the festival.



2025 will see major new work from some of the festival's most celebrated artists.



Following a hit West End run and Australian tour, Bernie Dieter returns with Bernie Dieter's Club Kabarett, her biggest show yet and the start of a bold new era for her ever-evolving cabaret persona.



Brisbane's internationally acclaimed Circa is back with Circa: Wolf, a fierce new work fresh from a sold-out season in Berlin. Under the direction of Yaron Lifschitz, recipient of the 2025 ISPA Distinguished Artist Award, Circa delivers a display of raw physicality and acrobatic power from a company at the top of its game.



Fresh from winning the 2025 Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award for Most Outstanding Show, Garry Starr: Classic Penguins returns to the Fringe with a hilarious, mostly naked literary adventure in which every Penguin Classic novel is performed in under an hour. Several other audience favourites also make highly anticipated returns in 2025, including Mythos: Ragnarök, which blends professional wrestling with Nordic mythology, and Sophie's Surprise 29th, a chaotic mix of circus and comedy that throws a wild 90s house party. BAFTA-nominated ventriloquist and comedian Nina Conti also returns with Nina Conti: Whose Face Is It Anyway?, a live show featuring puppetry and audience interaction using her signature mask technique.



Two new musicals join the 2025 line-up. From the creators of Unfortunate, Medusa Uncut: A New Musical is a wild-west take on the Medusa myth, featuring topless minotaurs. How to Win Against History, presented by Bristol Old Vic and Francesca Moody, the producer of Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, is a new production about the life of Henry Cyril Paget, exploring themes of identity, privilege and legacy.



East London's Revel Puck bring three bold circus shows for all the family. The Nose Dive Assembly features daring trapeze acts, and the UK's only female Wheel of Death duo. The Ruckus combines punk spirit with breathtaking aerials. The Ugly Duckling is a high-energy acrobatic tale for young audiences about embracing uniqueness and finding your people.



FLIP Fabrique returns to the Fringe with the UK premiere of FLIP Fabrique: Six°, a dynamic blend of circus and comedy that playfully explores the idea of six degrees of separation. Festival favourites are also back with Black Blues Brother's. Let's Twist Again!, a brand-new, high-energy circus show for all ages.



Two standout magic shows in 2025 include James Phelan — The Man Who Was Magic, a new edition of his popular show blending sharp humour, illusions, and audience interaction; and Mario the Maker Magician, fresh from a sold-out Off-Broadway run and an appearance on The Tonight Show, combining magic, robotics, and comedy in a captivating all-ages experience.



For the seventh year, Underbelly's Big Brain Tumour Benefit will unite top comedy stars for a special evening, with all box office proceeds donated to The Brain Tumour Charity.



This year, Underbelly presents international showcases as part of the 2025 Fringe programme. From Taiwan Season, Dazed and Confused is a solo performance combining magic and autobiographical storytelling. From the Brazilian Showcase, The Mequetrefo is a family-friendly clown show which blends visual theatre and pantomime; and mind-reading show Honest Fraud, from Fundo Falso Company. And from House of Oz, Skinny by Michelle Pearson, which mixes pop ballads with dark comedy in a show that explores body image and self-acceptance.



Also featured are the three 2025 winners of the Untapped Award, in partnership with New Diorama Theatre and Concord Theatricals, supporting early and mid-career theatre companies in bringing bold ideas and fresh stories to the Fringe.



These are:

JEEZUS! A sinful musical blending Catholic guilt with queerness, colonialism, and dark humor in a Latin-inspired tale of forbidden desire. Pigs Fly Easy Ryan An outrageous, transgressive show where two crash fetishists live out their ultimate destruction fantasy. And Ways of Knowing A mystical exploration of our uncertain future with intricate choreography and live sound.



We're proud to continue our partnership with The Front List at the Edinburgh International Book Festival, featuring headline events with figures such as Nicola Sturgeon, Maggie O'Farrell Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, and Ta-Nehisi Coates at McEwan Hall.

COMEDY

Underbelly's comedy programme for 2025 welcomes some of the biggest names in stand-up.



Italian-Irish sensation Vittorio Angelone brings Vittorio Angelone: you can't Say Nothing any more, fresh from his sell-out tour and Dave Comedy Awards nomination. BAFTA-winning writer Adam Kay returns with Adam Kay - A Particularly Nasty Case, combining his signature medical humour with a literary twist. Bryan Safi, Emmy-winner and podcast favourite, debuts Bryan Safi: Are You Mad At Me??, and viral sensation Ali Woods offers his new show Ali Woods: Basher after another UK-wide sell-out tour.



Award-winners from around the globe also feature, including Jessica Barton's Dirty Work (Melbourne International Comedy Festival Best Newcomer), and Piotr Sikora's Furiozo: Man Looking For Trouble, a multi-award-winning hit at Adelaide and Edinburgh.



Musical comedy takes centre stage with Mitch Benn: The Lehrer Effect, a tribute to songwriting legend Tom Lehrer, and the award-winning debut Alex Prescot: Cosy, featuring quick-witted improvisation. Meanwhile Holly Redford-Jones brings her musical talents to I Was Dancing in the Lesbian Bar, a sonic love letter to the queer women's spaces of the past.



Comedians tackling disability and neurodivergence include Joe Tracini: Ten Things I Hate About Me, based on his bestselling memoir, Tom Skelton: VIP (Visually Impaired Papa), which explores fatherhood and disability with warmth and humour, and Cerys Bradley's Queer Tales For Autistic Folk, an interactive, choose-your-own-story comedy from an award-winning autistic performer.



New international voices and also feature prominently. From Ireland, Shane Daniel Byrne: Who's A Big Boy? brings his debut show, after a sold-out run in Edinburgh and Dublin, where he explores growing up queer in Ireland. Killian Sundermann: This Boy is Cracking Up is an exciting debut at the Fringe, following his rave-reviewed Irish tour, blending stand-up, sketch. From Australia, Alice Fraser: A Passion for Passion delves into her obsession with romance novels in this witty and engaging performance. And from India, Prashasti Singh: Divine Feminine delves into her personal journey of growth within a patriarchal family.



For something different, fans can enjoy Blood on the Clocktower: Live, where comedians battle wits in the popular social deduction game. Or SHUNGA ALERT, an adults-only mix of clowning, puppetry and live projection that explores Japan's sexual culture.



Physical comedy includes Knight, Knight, a favourite from 2024, returning with a hilarious medieval romp, Trygve Wakenshaw and Barnie Duncan: Hot Chips which delivers physical absurdity. And, DeliaDelia! where Delia, the Flat Chested Witch, explores identity and self-discovery, to challenge societal expectations.



Clowning highlights include Su Mi: THISMOTHERPHUCKER, where surreal comedy, drag and anti-clowning blend together to explore ego, nostalgia and identity. Jeromaia Detto: When I Grow Up... which uses audience suggestions to bring childhood dreams to life in a playful, improvised show. And Fisherman Jon: What's on the End of My Rod? A Clown Odyssey, a comic tale of love and transformation as a lonely fisherman embarks on a journey across the seas.



From Pear, the 6 foot 7 identical twins, comes two shows, Pear: Phobia and their late-night mixed bill offering Late with Pear.

Other late-night mixed bill showcases with top-tier rotating line-ups include Outback Comedy, which features four of the best Australian comedians and Edinburgh Comedy Allstars, which stars the best comedians of the festival.



Two performers known from Britain's Got Talent bring brand new hours to the Fringe. Musical comedian Bennet Kavanagh; Crank Up The Volume!!! (to a reasonable volume) blends sharp songs and silliness. Meanwhile, Alex Mitchell: Tough sees Alex draw on personal experience to explore resilience and adversity.



Jake Roche: Neporrhoids! tackles his rise to fame with Rixton and his relationship with his famous father. BATSU! returns with a high-energy spectacle, pitting fearless comedians against each other inspired by Japanese-style game shows. Finally, Joe Sutherland: Miss World sees Joe Sutherland tackle the challenges of being a "total hunk" and sharing his experiences in his first international tour. Also on offer is The Britpop Hour with Marc Burrows, who explores the music, rivalries, and personalities that defined the 90s Britpop scene.



Fringe favourites returning with new shows include the smash-hit Sh!t-faced Shakespeare, returning with a drunken take on a play they've never tackled before, A Midsummer Night's Dream. And Geoff Norcott: BASIC BLOKE 2 - There's No Bloke Without Fire a brand-new show on life under a Labour government.

THEATRE

Underbelly's 2025 theatre programme showcases a diverse selection of bold, topical and daring productions from both new voices and returning favourites.



Among the highlights is Brown Girls Do It Too: Mama Told Me Not To Come, a theatrical adaptation of the BBC podcast that sparked both praise and backlash for breaking the silence around sex in British Asian communities. Cecilia Gentili's RED INK, co-produced by Elliot Page/PAGEBOY Productions, offers a heartfelt and often hilarious reflection on faith, transgender identity, and childhood in rural Argentina. And Karen Houge: DREAMGIRL, which draws on Karen's experience following Syrian refugees across Europe.



The 2025 programme features three exciting Scottish theatre productions. DESPERATE WEE GAY BOY, by Fraser Kelsey, explores internalised homophobia and the pressure to conform to gay stereotypes. Going Soft, from Action Theatre Scotland, tackles toxic masculinity through the story of security guards attempting to start a softplay business. Playback by Euan Munro, explores the dark side of growing up with the unsettling reality of having childhood videos accessible online.



Returning to the Fringe are 2024 favourites, Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England, a sharp exploration of football culture, virality and masculinity, and 3 Chickens Confront Existence, a dark comedy where factory chickens reflect on class, mortality and mysticism. Filipa Bragança Award nominee Lula Mebrahtu also returns with I AM – One of Many, Many of One and I AM – A Walking Universe, two works that use memetic gloves to delve into memory, trauma and cultural identity through an intergenerational lens.



Also featured is Saria Callas which tells the story of Sara's dream of becoming a singer in Iran, a country where it is forbidden for women to sing. And WANTED by Eleanor Higgins, which follows two girls bonding over Tony Soprano and Lindsay Lohan as they seek revenge on a world that has wronged them.



Tegan Verheul's Chokeslam pays tribute to professional wrestling while exploring friendship and emotional resilience. I Dream in Colour, directed by Max Percy (This is Not a Show About Hong Kong), tells a moving autobiographical story of disability, race, and agency through spoken word and storytelling. Reproductive ethics in the modern world are explored in Eggs Aren't That Easy To Make.



In The Monkeypox Gospel, journalist Ngofeen Mputubwele weaves personal experience and real-world reporting into a powerful narrative about identity and silence during a public health crisis. KINDER follows a drag performer hurriedly adapting their show into something suitable for children, while unexpectedly confronting childhood memories.



The toxic world of gaming is explored in Sluts With Consoles, which questions control, gatekeeping, and identity in digital culture in an interactive show. SWAN?, Adelaide Fringe award winner for Best Theatre, reimagines a version of Swan Lake where the chain-smoking ballerina protagonist has more agency, while Scatter, a chilling new horror from Patrick McPherson, follows a man uncovering disturbing family secrets in a remote Welsh village.



For a unique experience in an audience of one, Undersigned is a psychological thriller shaped by audience choices. In FURNITURE BOYS, absurdist comedy meets heartfelt storytelling as boyfriends take the form of furniture. Wilde's classic gets a spontaneous twist in ...Earnest?, where a missing actor means an audience member must take the lead. Finally, David and Katie Get Re-Married is a dark musical comedy about love, co-dependency, and the chaotic second wedding of a couple who can't stay apart.

MUSIC & MUSICALS

Joining the musicals on offer at Underbelly is Nerds by Paul Taylor Mills, telling the story of the rise of computer technology through the lives of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs. Also featured is Mary, Queen of Rock! by Pretty Knickers Productions, a rebellious and irreverent musical imagining Mary Stuart as a rock legend fighting to restore music to Reformation-era Scotland. From American Sing-Song (A.S.S.) comes Hole!, an offbeat love story set in a post-apocalyptic world where a doomsday cult survives by wearing butt plugs to appease a wrathful God.



Massaoke are bringing two shows to the Fringe: MASSAOKE: 90s Live, a late-night sing-along party of decade-defining anthems, and MASSAOKE: Sing The Musicals, a family-friendly celebration of musical theatre hits.

CHILDREN'S SHOWS

Underbelly have expanded the offerings for children in 2025.

For science fans, The Alphabet of Awesome Science is packed with wild experiments and big words, led by two eccentric professors. Foxdog Studios: Robo Bingo Kids, the children's version of their adult show, Foxdog Studios: Robo Bingo 2.0, mixes interactive tech games, robot frogs and bingo, all controlled from audience member's phones.



Bubble lovers can enjoy two unique experiences. Amazing Bubble Man brings his world-famous bubble tricks and science fun, while The Flying Bubble Show combines bubble magic with aerial performance.



The Tale of the Loneliest Whale is a puppet-filled underwater adventure about friendship and finding your voice. Treeeeee blends clowning and physical comedy in a playful reflection on our relationship with nature.



For circus fans, Trash Test Dummies Circus returns with high-energy slapstick and acrobatics, turning everyday bins into laugh-out-loud spectacle.

CIRCUS, CABARET & VARIETY

Joining Circus Hub's headline shows are a mix of circus, cabaret and variety performances set to entertain a wide range of audiences.



All Star Circus by Head First Acrobats (Elixir, GODZ) delivers physical performance with acrobatics, human pyramids and circus spectacle for all ages.



An Evening with Dame Granny Smith features ventriloquist David Salter joined by a grand dame of the stage in the form of a Granny Smith apple, bringing character comedy and variety flair.

Cabaret highlights include Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, where the Tony Award winner blends storytelling and original songs in a brutally honest tribute to recovering ingenues, mothers, and anybody working on themselves. And Apocalypse Cabaret: Songs for the End of the World, in which Scout Durwood tackles the end of days with a mix of original music, pop anthems and existential comedy.





Co-Director of Underbelly, Ed Bartlam, said: “Reaching our 25th year at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe is a real moment of pride for us. What began as a small operation in the Cowgate has become a platform for bold, brilliant and boundary-pushing work from across the world. The 2025 programme reflects everything we love about the Fringe: new voices, big ideas and unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.”



Check-out our website to explore the full programme now.



Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe runs (from the dates) of August.

