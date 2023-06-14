US Stand-Up Drew Michael To Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

Drew Michael will share his journey to self-acceptance in Drew's Adventures; a show about bringing childhood wishes to life in spite of the obstacles seeking to thwart them at Edinburgh Fringe.

For years, Drew was made feel like he should keep his progressive hearing loss a secret. Without support to fully engage with the conversations of people around him, nor access to engage with the D/deaf community, Drew relied on pre-known context and self-taught lip reading to understand conversations which left him feeling increasingly isolated as a result. Although it started as mild, his loss of hearing later became a moderate hearing loss and eventually more severe. Having never felt like he was part of the conversation let alone able to contribute to it, Drew relied on his imagination to find resolution and a happy ending to his story.

Now, using interesting special effects, Drew invites you to experience being inside his head on his auditory journey in a performance which will resonate with those who have dealt with hearing loss or disability as a child as well as anyone who has ever struggled to 'fit in'.

Drew's first HBO special, the self-titled Drew Michael was released to widespread critical acclaim due to its radical approach in both format and content. The follow up Red Blue Green continued to push the boundaries of what a stand-up special can and should be, leading the New York Times to call it 'one of the best specials I've seen in years'. We can't wait to see what's in store with Drew's Adventures.

Drew Michael: Drew's Adventures will be performed at 5.40pm in Pleasance Dome (Jack Dome) from 2nd - 27th August (Not 16th)

Booking link: Click Here

