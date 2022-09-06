Tron Theatre Company Presents LA PERFORMANCE Next Month

Following Tron Theatre's extremely encouraging Spring-Summer 2022 season, where the four shows produced in-house, Moorcroft, Me and My Sister Tell Each Other Everything, hang and Underwood Lane, garnered critical acclaim and played to busy houses, the first Tron Theatre Company production of the Autumn season has been announced - La Performance.



In a British Council-funded international collaboration, Andy Arnold will create and direct this new work inspired by the poetic realism of classic French cinema, with theatre-maker and actor Ramesh Meyyappan, celebrated deaf performer and director of the International Visual Theatre, Emmanuelle Laborit, alongside composer and performer Ross Whyte.



Two actors, Her and Him rehearse backstage for a performance. When the curtain goes up, a clown and the woman the clown adores perform the rehearsed routines. But things go wrong. They argue. Who is it arguing though? Her and Him or their characters?



Says Andy of the show: 'IVT- International Visual Theatre, Paris first came onto my radar after working with Tron Associate, Ramesh Meyyappan on his show Off Kilter and to now be able to devise a piece of entirely visual work with him and Emmanuelle has been a very exciting experience. Taking our inspiration from classic French cinema of the 1940s, with its emotional intensity and combination of comedy and tragedy, we hope that La Performance will draw audiences deeply into the story of a complicated and doomed relationship. Expressive, extraordinarily beautiful and painfully real at the same time, it will be our homage to that French cinematic genre as well as a rare insight backstage, both before and after a theatre performance, where the atmosphere is heavy with nervous tension.'



Incorporating innovative sound and lighting design, La Performance will be wholly without dialogue, making it accessible to both hearing and non-hearing audiences. Examining the opposition between life and art, and the depth of human emotion, expressed in visual storytelling, it will be a unique, cross-cultural collaboration.



La Performance will open at the Tron Theatre, Glasgow on the 12th October and run until the 22nd October. It will then transfer to the International Visual Theatre in Paris, where it will run from 8th - 20th November.



Tickets for the Tron Theatre run of La Performance are available to book online at tron.co.uk, by telephone on 0141 552 4267, text phone 18001 0141 552 4267 or in person at our Box Office.