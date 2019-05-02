Tron Theatre Company Brings THE MISTRESS CONTRACT to the Stage

Tron Theatre Company is working with Eve Nicol to bring to the stage the Scottish premiere of Abi Morgan's intimate and thought-provoking play The Mistress Contract as part of our 2019 Mayfesto programme.

The Mistress Contract is based on a real-life couple in which the woman (known only as She) agreed to provide "mistress services" to the man (known only as He) in return for an income and a home. Over the course of 30 years, the man and woman document their experiment of living in a relationship defined by an unconventional contract.

Stimulating each other's minds, bodies and appetites between blow jobs and breakfasts in bed, She and He debate body image, gender equality, generational divide and sex in later life. Inspired by the real-life couple behind the memoir, The Mistress Contract sets out to establish clear cut rules of engagement between the sexes in a complicated world of blurred lines and grey areas. In Eve's words:

'Moving through the human world today means compliance with the societal rules that tell us how to organise our relationships, families and genitals. We bind one another with expectations of what is acceptable behaviour and what we should accept from others... I'm looking forward to exploring the exploring the freedom that can come from creating your own rules.'

Lorraine McIntosh (God of Carnage, Beowulf) will take on the role of She with Cal Macaninch playing the role of He. Alisa Kalyanova will provide set and costume design while Benny Goodman will provide lighting design. The show will feature sound design by Kevin Murray and movement direction from Emma Jayne Park.





