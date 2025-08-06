EDINBURGH 2025: Review: MARJOLEIN ROBERTSON: LEIN, Pleasance

Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival

Lein is the third part of Marjolein Robertson’s stand-up trilogy. It follows 2023’s “Marj” and 2024’s “O”- do you see what she did there?

Both Marj and O tackled difficult subjects as an attempt to heal from Robertson’s own experiences. Marj was about the mind, dealing with an emotionally abusive relationship. O saw several fainters across the Fringe and its UK tour as she discussed the period that very nearly killed her. So what next? Lein is a look at the soul and the practice of doing vulnerable shows year in year out.

The sad bit usually comes two-thirds of the way into a comedy show, but always one to mix things up, Marjolein Robertson kicks things off with an existential crisis. Possibly one of the most likable comedians at the festival, it's pretty distressing to see Robertson question whether she is unlovable outside of her shows.

She bounces back in her typical style and jokes about telling us another folk tale. Her previous two shows have heavily featured some sort of ancient storytelling that draws parallels with her own story. She does, of course, have one to hand.

Lein is largely about what Robertson deems the worst year of her life. She moved to Amsterdam, lost her home, lost her job, and lost all of her possessions in a robbery. She found solace and comfort in storytelling and would you believe it- improv.

Robertson is a captivating storyteller who is skilled at building tension and then breaking it with a laugh. But that’s part of the problem for her, not being able to sit in the silence. Lein is about finding balance and being comfortable with that. The final part of the trilogy is yet another unique and gorgeous hour of stand-up from a truly skilled comedian.

