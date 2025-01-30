Tony Lankester Appointed as Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony Lankester has been appointed as incoming Chief Executive of Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

Tony joins the Fringe Society from Riverside Studios where he was CEO of the organisation for five years during a significant period of change. Prior to that role Tony spent twelve years running National Arts Festival South Africa, one of the most diverse annual celebrations of the arts on the African continent.

Chair of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, Benny Higgins, said: ’I am delighted that Tony will be joining the Fringe Society this Spring. Tony brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles, and his insights from both a cultural and commercial background will ensure the Fringe Society can meet the needs of the wider Fringe community. As the Fringe builds towards its 80th anniversary year, Tony’s leadership will be key in ensuring the long-term sustainability of the Fringe Society and Edinburgh Festival Fringe.’

Tony said of his appointment: ‘Edinburgh Festival Fringe occupies a rare and special place in the hearts and minds of artists the world over and it has played a formative role in so many stellar careers and millions of life-changing moments for audiences. Staying true to that legacy, while being asked to help shape and guide its future, is a privilege.

The arts environment is hugely challenging at the moment and the world a difficult and noisy place. Now, more than ever, there is a need for what the Fringe is and for what it can be – for artists, audiences, producers, venues, and the people of Edinburgh.

Shona has been an inspirational, principled and passionate leader and advocate for the Fringe during some of the toughest years in its history, navigating some extraordinary challenges with diplomacy, empathy, focus and determination. She hands it over in great shape, and I hope to do her hard work justice.’

Tony will take on the role of Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society in early April 2025.

Tony started his career in journalism, working for national South African radio station SAfm in a range of roles, including presenting that station’s popular Saturday breakfast show, SAfm Weekend for seven years. After a brief stint in corporate communications for insurance giant, Old Mutual, he became their Sponsorship Manager before being invited to be CEO of South Africa’s National Arts Festival in 2007, one of the world’s largest annual arts events with a combined Fringe and curated programme.

In his 12-year tenure he helped the Festival broaden its funding base, significantly increase its audience, and deepen its role in the community of the small town of Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown) from which it operated. He initiated and oversaw the launch of several new festivals – including the Cape Town Fringe and the Creativate Digital Arts Festival – and increased the global footprint of the Festival by touring multiple productions to Fringe Festivals in Australia, the UK, the USA and across Europe. He was also founding Chair of the World Fringe Alliance, an informal grouping of ten Fringe Festivals which opened touring pathways for artists across the globe. He has worked on creating festivals in the UAE, and project managed the South African Pavilion at the Venice Biennale, marking the country’s return to the event in 2013.

In 2019, when he stepped down from the Festival, he was invited to join the Board as a Trustee, a position he still holds today.

He relocated to London to work at the iconic Riverside Studios in Hammersmith as it re-opened after a five-year redevelopment, becoming joint-CEO and Executive Director in 2020. In his time at Riverside he has helped the charity navigate the Covid pandemic, oversaw a restructuring of the company’s debt through administration and, ultimately, a sale of the Studios to a newly established Trust which, today, continues to present a mix of theatre, film, festivals and comedy, and is a significant cultural hub in West London.

He has been a podcast presenter, delivered a TedX talk on the power of the arts, and guest lectured on branding and arts marketing at Rhodes University’s Journalism School, where he was recently named as one of that institution’s Top 50 Alumni.

