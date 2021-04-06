The Lord Chamberlain's Men Announce MACBETH Summer 2021 Tour Dates
The production will open in Salisbury on 4 June before embarking on a 14-week summer tour.
The Lord Chamberlain's Men, leading proponents of open air theatre return this summer with a thrilling and powerful production of Shakespeare's Macbeth.
The production will open in Salisbury on 4 June before embarking on a 14-week summer tour. The tour will call at more than 55 venues giving more than 60 performances with yet more venues and dates in the UK and mainland Europe still to be announced. The extensive summer tour will see the company perform in the gardens and grounds of some of the UK's most significant, historically important and visually stunning castles, cathedrals and stately homes including; Chichester Cathedral (11 June), Hever Castle (13 June), Harewood House (17 June), Waddesdon Manor (24 June), Ham House and Garden (4 July), Chiswick House & Gardens (7 July), Norwich Cathedral (9 & 10 July), Chawton House (15 July), Tyntesfield (24 July), Kingston Lacy (29 July), Chatsworth (4 August), Morden Hall Park (13 & 14 August), East Riddlesden Hall (18 August) and Holkham Hall (25 August).
The 2021 tour will provide audiences with a highly anticipated return to live outdoor theatre and a kick start to the summer. There are performances at beautiful open air venues up and down the country. With venues from Yorkshire to Cornwall and with 7 performances in London there are plenty of opportunities to see one of the country's leading open air theatre specialists with more than 15 years' experience getting back to doing what they do best. Full tour dates and details are available via www.tlcm.co.uk
This open air production is supported by Arts Council England's Culture Recovery Fund and is 'See it Safely' compliant. The company will adhere to all government and industry COVID safety guidance relating to outdoor performance, ensuring every effort is made to protect audiences and company members at all times. For this unique theatrical experience, audiences are encouraged to bring a chair, a sun hat and a glass of something chilled as the show promises to be another authentic, excellent and magical treat from the company that brought you 2019's sell-out smash production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.
Acclaimed for their stylish and accessible productions The Lord Chamberlain's Men have been wowing audiences throughout the country and internationally in their trademark style since 2004. Continually raising the bar for standards in open air theatre they have gone from strength to strength and now eagerly anticipate utilising that expertise to be at the vanguard of the theatre industry's post-lockdown recovery this summer.
With Authenticity, Excellence and Magic as the watchwords of the company, audiences new and old can expect a summer treat and a much sought-after return to theatre, as The Lord Chamberlain's Men bring their own special brand of all male Shakespeare to venues throughout the country. Don't miss this brilliant company perform Shakespeare as he first saw it; all male, in the open air and with Elizabethan costume, music and dance.
Ticket sales and further updates are available via the website: www.tlcm.co.uk
Tour Dates:
Salisbury Cathedral
Friday 4 - Sat 5 June 2021
On sale 15 April
Shakespeare in Burgess Hill, West Sussex
Sunday 6 June
On sale now
Shakespeare in the Country Park, Octagon Theatre, Yeovil
Wednesday 9 June
On sale now
Glastonbury Abbey
Thursday 10 June
On sale now
Chichester Cathedral
Friday 11 June
On sale now
Osterley Park & House, London
Saturday 12 June
On sale now
Hever Castle, Kent
Sunday 13 June
On sale now
Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough
Wednesday 16 June
On sale now
Harewood House, Leeds
Thursday 17 June
On sale 12 April
Lytham Hall, Lytham
Friday 18 June
On sale Now
Gunnersbury Park, London
Sunday 20 June
On sale now
King's Ely, Cambridgeshire
Tuesday 22 June
On sale now
Bryanston, Dorset
Wednesday 23 June
On sale now
Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire
Thursday, 24 June
On sale now
Winterbourne House & Garden, Birmingham
Friday 25 June
On sale now
Hatfield Forest, Essex
Wednesday 30 June
On sale now
Rockingham Castle, Northamptonshire
Thursday 1 July
On sale now
Buscot Weir Field, Oxfordshire
Friday 2 July
On sale now
Ham House and Garden, London
Sunday 4 July
On sale now
Chiswick House & Gardens, London
Wednesday 7 July
On sale now
Wollaton Hall, Nottingham
Thursday 8 July
On sale 12 April
Norwich Cathedral, Norwich
Friday 9 & Saturday 10 July
On sale now
Stanley Hall, Essex
Sunday 11 July
On sale now
Chawton House, Hampshire
Thursday 15 July
On sale now
Claremont Landscape Garden, Surrey
Sunday 18 July
On sale now
Pentillie Castle and Estate, Cornwall
Wednesday 21 July
On sale now
Sudeley Castle & Gardens, Gloucestershire
Thursday 22 July
On sale 18 April
Brandon Hill, Bristol
Friday 23 July
On sale now
Tyntesfield, Bristol
Saturday 24 July
On sale now
Bishop's Palace, Somerset
Saturday 25 July
On sale now
Killerton, Devon
Tuesday 27 July
On sale now
Dunster Castle, Somerset
Wednesday 28 July
On sale now
Kingston Lacy, Dorset
Thursday 29 July
On sale now
Dyrham Park, South Gloucestershire
Friday 30 & Saturday 31 July
On sale now
Hatchlands Park, Surrey
Sunday 1 August
On sale 12 April
Shrewsbury Castle, Shropshire
Tuesday 3 August
On sale 12 April
Chatsworth, Derbyshire
Wednesday 4 August
On sale now
Knowsley Hall, Merseyside
Thursday 5 August
On sale now
Wrest Park, Bedfordshire
Friday 6 August
On sale now
The Vyne, Hampshire
Saturday 7 August
On sale now
Knebworth House, Hertfordshire
Sunday 8 August
On sale 12 April
Hylands House, Essex
Wednesday 11 August
On sale now
Emmetts Garden, Kent
Thursday 12 August
On sale now
Morden Hall Park, London
Friday 13 & Saturday 14 August
On sale now
Kenwood House, London
Sunday 15 August
On sale now
Alderford Lake, Shropshire
Tuesday 17 August
On sale now
East Riddlesden Hall, West Yorkshire
Wednesday 18 August
On sale now
Arley Hall & Gardens, Cheshire
Thursday 19 August
On sale 12 April
Newby Hall & Gardens, North Yorkshire
Friday 20 August
On sale now
Ickworth, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk
Sunday 22 August
On sale now
Holkham Hall, Norfolk
Wednesday 25 August
On sale 12 April
Nostell, West Yorkshire
Thursday 26 August
On sale now
Bantock House, Wolverhampton
Friday 27 August
On sale 12 April
Breamore House, Hampshire
Saturday 28 August
On sale now
Royal Ascot Golf Club, Berkshire
Sunday 29 August
On sale 15 April
European Tour Dates
To be announced