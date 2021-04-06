The Lord Chamberlain's Men Announce MACBETH Summer 2021 Tour Dates

The Lord Chamberlain's Men, leading proponents of open air theatre return this summer with a thrilling and powerful production of Shakespeare's Macbeth.

The production will open in Salisbury on 4 June before embarking on a 14-week summer tour. The tour will call at more than 55 venues giving more than 60 performances with yet more venues and dates in the UK and mainland Europe still to be announced. The extensive summer tour will see the company perform in the gardens and grounds of some of the UK's most significant, historically important and visually stunning castles, cathedrals and stately homes including; Chichester Cathedral (11 June), Hever Castle (13 June), Harewood House (17 June), Waddesdon Manor (24 June), Ham House and Garden (4 July), Chiswick House & Gardens (7 July), Norwich Cathedral (9 & 10 July), Chawton House (15 July), Tyntesfield (24 July), Kingston Lacy (29 July), Chatsworth (4 August), Morden Hall Park (13 & 14 August), East Riddlesden Hall (18 August) and Holkham Hall (25 August).

The 2021 tour will provide audiences with a highly anticipated return to live outdoor theatre and a kick start to the summer. There are performances at beautiful open air venues up and down the country. With venues from Yorkshire to Cornwall and with 7 performances in London there are plenty of opportunities to see one of the country's leading open air theatre specialists with more than 15 years' experience getting back to doing what they do best. Full tour dates and details are available via www.tlcm.co.uk

This open air production is supported by Arts Council England's Culture Recovery Fund and is 'See it Safely' compliant. The company will adhere to all government and industry COVID safety guidance relating to outdoor performance, ensuring every effort is made to protect audiences and company members at all times. For this unique theatrical experience, audiences are encouraged to bring a chair, a sun hat and a glass of something chilled as the show promises to be another authentic, excellent and magical treat from the company that brought you 2019's sell-out smash production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

Acclaimed for their stylish and accessible productions The Lord Chamberlain's Men have been wowing audiences throughout the country and internationally in their trademark style since 2004. Continually raising the bar for standards in open air theatre they have gone from strength to strength and now eagerly anticipate utilising that expertise to be at the vanguard of the theatre industry's post-lockdown recovery this summer.

With Authenticity, Excellence and Magic as the watchwords of the company, audiences new and old can expect a summer treat and a much sought-after return to theatre, as The Lord Chamberlain's Men bring their own special brand of all male Shakespeare to venues throughout the country. Don't miss this brilliant company perform Shakespeare as he first saw it; all male, in the open air and with Elizabethan costume, music and dance.

Ticket sales and further updates are available via the website: www.tlcm.co.uk

Tour Dates:

Salisbury Cathedral

Friday 4 - Sat 5 June 2021

On sale 15 April

Shakespeare in Burgess Hill, West Sussex

Sunday 6 June

On sale now

Shakespeare in the Country Park, Octagon Theatre, Yeovil

Wednesday 9 June

On sale now

Glastonbury Abbey

Thursday 10 June

On sale now

Chichester Cathedral

Friday 11 June

On sale now

Osterley Park & House, London

Saturday 12 June

On sale now

Hever Castle, Kent

Sunday 13 June

On sale now

Peterborough Cathedral, Peterborough

Wednesday 16 June

On sale now

Harewood House, Leeds

Thursday 17 June

On sale 12 April

Lytham Hall, Lytham

Friday 18 June

On sale Now

Gunnersbury Park, London

Sunday 20 June

On sale now

King's Ely, Cambridgeshire

Tuesday 22 June

On sale now

Bryanston, Dorset

Wednesday 23 June

On sale now

Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire

Thursday, 24 June

On sale now

Winterbourne House & Garden, Birmingham

Friday 25 June

On sale now

Hatfield Forest, Essex

Wednesday 30 June

On sale now

Rockingham Castle, Northamptonshire

Thursday 1 July

On sale now

Buscot Weir Field, Oxfordshire

Friday 2 July

On sale now

Ham House and Garden, London

Sunday 4 July

On sale now

Chiswick House & Gardens, London

Wednesday 7 July

On sale now

Wollaton Hall, Nottingham

Thursday 8 July

On sale 12 April

Norwich Cathedral, Norwich

Friday 9 & Saturday 10 July

On sale now

Stanley Hall, Essex

Sunday 11 July

On sale now

Chawton House, Hampshire

Thursday 15 July

On sale now

Claremont Landscape Garden, Surrey

Sunday 18 July

On sale now

Pentillie Castle and Estate, Cornwall

Wednesday 21 July

On sale now

Sudeley Castle & Gardens, Gloucestershire

Thursday 22 July

On sale 18 April

Brandon Hill, Bristol

Friday 23 July

On sale now

Tyntesfield, Bristol

Saturday 24 July

On sale now

Bishop's Palace, Somerset

Saturday 25 July

On sale now

Killerton, Devon

Tuesday 27 July

On sale now

Dunster Castle, Somerset

Wednesday 28 July

On sale now

Kingston Lacy, Dorset

Thursday 29 July

On sale now

Dyrham Park, South Gloucestershire

Friday 30 & Saturday 31 July

On sale now

Hatchlands Park, Surrey

Sunday 1 August

On sale 12 April

Shrewsbury Castle, Shropshire

Tuesday 3 August

On sale 12 April

Chatsworth, Derbyshire

Wednesday 4 August

On sale now

Knowsley Hall, Merseyside

Thursday 5 August

On sale now

Wrest Park, Bedfordshire

Friday 6 August

On sale now

The Vyne, Hampshire

Saturday 7 August

On sale now

Knebworth House, Hertfordshire

Sunday 8 August

On sale 12 April

Hylands House, Essex

Wednesday 11 August

On sale now

Emmetts Garden, Kent

Thursday 12 August

On sale now

Morden Hall Park, London

Friday 13 & Saturday 14 August

On sale now

Kenwood House, London

Sunday 15 August

On sale now

Alderford Lake, Shropshire

Tuesday 17 August

On sale now

East Riddlesden Hall, West Yorkshire

Wednesday 18 August

On sale now

Arley Hall & Gardens, Cheshire

Thursday 19 August

On sale 12 April

Newby Hall & Gardens, North Yorkshire

Friday 20 August

On sale now

Ickworth, near Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk

Sunday 22 August

On sale now

Holkham Hall, Norfolk

Wednesday 25 August

On sale 12 April

Nostell, West Yorkshire

Thursday 26 August

On sale now

Bantock House, Wolverhampton

Friday 27 August

On sale 12 April

Breamore House, Hampshire

Saturday 28 August

On sale now

Royal Ascot Golf Club, Berkshire

Sunday 29 August

On sale 15 April

European Tour Dates

To be announced