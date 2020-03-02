The Flames Reignite With DON'T STOP ME NOW

Tricky Hat's performance company just for people over the age of 50 - The Flames - is reigniting on Wednesday 1st April 2020 at The Tron Theatre in Glasgow with a brand new performance: Don't Stop Me Now.

Unlike their successful programme of Flames Guerrilla Sessions, which involves five sessions of working together to devise a piece of live theatre, Don't Stop Me Now is a more considered, fully-rehearsed performance. Taking artistic and thematic risks, Don't Stop Me Now will continue to challenge the taboos surrounding ageing and is a celebration of the superb stories and lives lived by The Flames until this very moment in time.

The Flames hail from all corners of Scotland's central belt and were first established in Autumn 2016 as part of the Luminate Festival. This performance is supported by Creative Scotland and will have BSL integration. Fiona Miller, Director, described The Flames as:

"a performance company that creates live, multimedia events with groups of older people, based on their stories, life experience, hopes and dreams. Tricky Hat has been testing and establishing The Flames in Scotland since 2016."

Continuing with the honest and life-enhancing stories of The Flames, Don't Stop Me Now promises to be a fresh and real experience. The performers will revisit previously

explored themes and build upon them; including change, risk, death, and time. Using performance, film and specially composed music Don't Stop Me Now highlights the over 50s performers' joy of living and explores their stories behind why they are such an unstoppable force.

Says Director Fiona: "There were many themes that we explored in our previous events that we wanted to build on; however, the nature of the Guerrilla sessions - essentially pop-up performances devised in a very short time - meant that we didn't have the opportunity to do that. This showcase gives us that time to revisit and reflect upon previous themes and consider them more fully."

Kate Sloan, a Flame performing in Don't Stop Me Now, says of the upcoming performance: "I'm looking forward to having the chance to take what we've done up a notch and to push ourselves. The rawness of the past performances has been great, but it'll be exciting to see what will happen with the opportunity to polish ourselves a little."

Tickets available at https://www.tron.co.uk/event/dont-stop-me-now/





