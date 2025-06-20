Ted Milligan to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With Live Football Mockumentary UNITED

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Sketch Off Winner 2024 Ted Milligan will make his Edinburgh Fringe debut in United - a joyously funny, character led, live mockumentary which follows a fictional football club and their dedicated fans as they scramble to regain their position in the league.

The town of Crubchester has fallen on hard times and Crubchester United F.C. finds itself outside the league. Having been purchased by a 6 year old billionaire who brings in a no-nonsense manager, can they return to their former glory in the 92?

Inspired by Sunderland 'Til I Die and Ted Milligan's own journeys around the country supporting Plymouth Argyle, United is a unique narrative comedy hour packed with whip-smart writing and nuanced performances of sharply observed characters. The show explores the importance of football in small communities and reflects the true feelings of the ultimately pointless endeavour of passionately supporting a football club.

United is written and performed by Ted Milligan and directed by Martin Willis (director of 2024 smash hit Gay Witch Sex Cult: **** The Guardian) and has been chosen as one of the Seven from Seven shows being supported by Seven Dials Playhouse.

Ted Milligan is a queer football fan, stand up, sketch and character comedian who has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting new faces on the UK comedy scene. Having won the Leicester Square Sketch Off 2024 (with his sketch double act Burger and a Pint) and Best Performance at the Late Stage Comedy @ LCF 2024, Ted went on to be shortlisted for Chortle HotShots 2025. Ted has already been heard on BBC Two's festival of Funny and written for BBC Radio 4's Newsjack and Dead Ringers. He has been featured in Telegraph's Top Jokes from Edinburgh Fringe 2023 and LMAOnaise's 30 comedians you should be watching.

Performance Details

VENUE: Bunker Three, Pleasance Courtyard, 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh EH8 9TJ

DATES: Wednesday 30th July - Sunday 24th August 2025 (except Monday 11th August)

TIME: 9:45pm (60mins)

AGE GUIDANCE: 14+ recommended

TICKET PRICES: £9 - £13

Comments