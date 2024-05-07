THE STATE OF GRACE Will Debut at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grace Bellavue was a high-class sex worker, who rose to meteoric fame on social media. She was an activist and modern-day maverick, until suddenly, she died... Award winning artist, and fellow South Australian, Michaela Burger (A Migrant's Son, Exposing Edith) explores her legacy in this new one-woman show.

Through Grace's writing – unpublished hip hop lyrics, monologues, and musings – Burger explores her multifaceted life. Her outrageously funny wit and charm, fearlessness and ‘f*ck it' outlook on life will seduce you into marching with this social justice warrior who was determined to decriminalise the sex industry.

Presenting Grace's moving story through a mix of spoken word, song and movement, Michaela Burger explores the mind of the woman in the headlines and brings her audience on the fascinating journey. This exhilarating piece of new writing will thrill Edinburgh's Fringe audiences this August.

Michaela Burger said: “I am so thrilled to be returning to Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2024 for my fourth time and honoured to be supported by the House of Oz! I'll be bringing my brand new original show, The State of Grace; an Australian story about love, persistence, fearlessness and survival. Grace Bellavue, an escort and activist, lived and worked in Adelaide, Australia, where sex work is illegal, and was a passionate social justice warrior who died years before her time. The show is a collection of her own words; musings, hip hop lyrics, monologues and diary entries all woven together to explore the legacy of this brilliant minded harlot.”

Michaeal recently spent time working with prolific directors and acting instructors Susan Batson and Carl Ford at their New York studio to develop this powerful new solo work.

Credits

Creator/Writer/Performer: Michaela Burger

Producer: House of Oz, Assembly Festival and Michaela Burger

