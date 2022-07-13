THE RECEPTIONISTS Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Next Month

The universal hilarity of the hospitality industry and its quirks are revealed in this tightly performed physical theatre work. Co-produced by Kallo Collective as part of the annual From Start to Finnish showcase, Receptionists sees two highly trained professionals attempt to deliver the flawless customer service promised by a five-star establishment. The turbo-charged pair are fluent in multiple languages - none of which the audience can decipher - and, despite their customer-facing roles, possess a deep-rooted fear of anyone who comes into the building. It all makes for a ridiculous, yet highly recognisable, encounter with the two smiling faces behind the hotel front desk. A digital version of the show was available for Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021.

Receptionists is a spinoff show from Chameleon, a Kallo Collective ensemble piece exploring the concept of urban camouflage in the setting of an uncanny hotel. Performed by Finnish female clowns Inga Björn and Kristiina Tammisalo, it has 'outside eye' directive assistance from Thom Monckton, creator and performer of the acclaimed physical theatre show - and ongoing performance project - Only Bones. Inga Björn and Kristiina Tammisalo continue Kallo Collective's tradition of expertly pitched non-verbal comedy, capturing the hospitality industry's obsession with maintaining the perfect image, no matter what is going on behind the scenes.

Kristiina Tammisalo said "The premises are intrinsically quite absurd and comical. Think of the pointed fold in the toilet paper, a world-wide common practise in the industry."

Kallo Collective is an award-winning physical theatre and contemporary circus company. Created in 2011, the group's founding members are Jenni Kallo, Thom Monckton and Sampo Kurppa. Along with championing a distinctive blend of high-quality physical theatre and comedy, the company produce the annual NouNous Festival of physical comedy in Helsinki each year. In 2016, Thom Monckton and Gemma Tweedie's critically acclaimed Only Bones played at Summerhall as part of the Edinburgh Fringe.

From Start to Finnish is an annual showcase presented at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe that represents the best in Finnish performing arts. Returning to Edinburgh for its tenth year, From Start to Finnish 2022 features four additional shows: Johnny Got His Gun (ZOO Southside), Kvartetto (Summerhall), Raging Mother (ZOO Southside) and Lion (Assembly). In previous years, the showcase has included the award-winning Cock, Cock... Who's There? and The Desk, the Fringe First-winning physical theatre piece based on first-hand experiences of being in a cult.