THE PAT HOBBY STORIES Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

Fifty years before The Player and Barton Fink popularized the inside world of Hollywood, F. Scott Fitzgerald wrote a series of sparkling, waggish stories for Esquire magazine, recounting the exploits of Pat Hobby - quintessential Hollywood script hack - who "was hot when the movies were dumb".



Living off his meagre wits and the remnants of friendships from his days at the top of the Hollywood heap back in 1929, Pat lurches from one job to the next, managing, by luck and low cunning, more or less to avoid the abyss of unemployment and despair. Witty, warm and ironic, THE PAT HOBBY STORIES depict the foibles and the humanity of the real people who toil in the Dream Factory.

PAUL BIRCHARD is the only actor ever to have left Hollywood, based himself in Glasgow, and lived to tell about it! He's worked with Dame Judi Dench & Bill Nighy, John Cusack, Kevin Spacey, Sir Antony Sher, Angela Lansbury, Cate Blanchett; enjoyed memorable seasons at the Royal National Theatre, the RSC, in London's West End in The Graduate and The Foreigner.



Recent Film & TV: Backdraft 2, Fantastic Beasts ..., The Bureau, as Ernest Hemingway in Les Temps De Marguerite, A Very British Deterrent (BBC), Berlin Station, and lots more. Birchard produced, directed and appeared in U & Me & Tennesee - An American Romance... a feature length documentary detailing the epistolary romance between playwright Tennessee Williams and Konrad Hopkins. The film was an official selection at the Raindance Film Festival and at Sydney's Mardi Gras Film Festival. Paul feels especially fortunate to have worked for the late Lindsay Anderson in his stage production The Fishing Trip.



