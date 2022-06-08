THE MP, AUNTY MANDY AND ME Comes to Edinburgh Fringe

With biting humour and social commentary, The MP Aunty Mandy and Me tells the story of Dom and is performed as stories dominate the news headlines of politicians accused of the abuse and rape of young men. Dom wants to be an #InstaGay and #Influencer but it's hard when you can't find a bloke who shares your love of trains and live with your MDMA popping, Simply Red loving mum in a small northern village five miles from the nearest gay. He'd love a fabulous life with the A-Gays in the city, but his social anxiety prevents this from being a reality. One day, a chance meeting with his MP turns his life upside down. But in pursuit of the life he thinks he wants; just how much will Dom have to give up?

The MP, Aunty Mandy and Me is written by Rob Ward (British Council Emerging Artist 2017). Rob won critical acclaim for his play Gypsy Queen (Ed Fringe 2017 and 2018), which tells the story of 'Gorgeous 'George O'Connell, bare‐knuckle fighter and traveller, who enters the world of professional boxing which puts him on a collision course with his roots, his identity and his greatest fear.

Writer and performer Rob Ward said: "Have we, as gay men, created an environment that blurs the lines when it comes to consent? Even as I write it down, that feels like a tricky and provocative question, one that would invite disapproving frowns from the queer liberal intelligentsia. Yet it's the question I kept returning to as I tried to make sense of events of my past, as well as conversations I had within the community, and turn them into a play. The MP, Aunty Mandy & Me explores consent, coercion and grooming, but as well as this it asks questions about how the hyper-sexualisation of our community impacts who we are and what we value. I also wanted to explore other aspects of society that fascinate me right now. The political climate in the north of England, the queer experience in provincial towns vs cosmopolitan city life and the relationship between those who have and those who have not."

Nikolai Foster, Artistic Director of Leicester Curve, said: "As always, Rob Ward delivers a blazing new play, filled with wit, humanity, hotspur that speaks to the times we live in today. A theatre maker of exceptional talent, we love to collaborate with Rob."

Presented in association with Survivors; a Manchester based charity for survivors of male sexual abuse. https://www.survivorsmanchester.org.uk/

Written and performed by Rob Ward (Dom)

Directed by Clive Judd

Produced by Max Emmerson and Tabitha Hughes

Lighting designer Will Monks

Sound Designer Iain Armstrong

Performances run 3 - 21 August 2022.