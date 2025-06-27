Suzannah Rosenthal Brings ROTUS: RECEPTIONIST OF THE UNITED STATES To Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Suzanna Rosenthal Productions will present the premiere of ROTUS: Receptionist Of The United States, a sharp new political satire written and performed by queer, Irish-American comedian Leigh Douglas.

The show follows Chastity Quirke - White House receptionist (Receptionist Of The United States), ex-sorority chapter president, and staunch Republican - as she navigates a sudden political and personal reckoning. Fiercely loyal to the President and determined to rise through the ranks, Chastity's blind faith in the system begins to falter as she's forced to confront the consequences of her unwavering allegiance.

The play was inspired in part by real-life figures, including Cassidy Hutchinson, the former aide to President Trump's White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who testified against the president regarding the January 6th Capitol attack. Other influences include former Trump staffers Alyssa Farah and Sarah Matthews, with echoes of current press secretary Karoline Leavitt in Chastity's most strident moments.

ROTUS interrogates the pressures, contradictions and moral consequences faced by young women operating within hardline conservative politics, particularly the role white women have played in upholding patriarchal power structures. While the story is fictional, it draws heavily on the lived experiences of real women, weaving together stand-up, theatre, cabaret, and a dash of burlesque to paint a portrait of a woman caught between loyalty, ambition, and conscience.

Leigh's compelling portrayal charts Chastity's internal journey from blind allegiance to reluctant self-awareness. While rooted in political satire, ROTUS is also a laugh-out-loud comedy about identity, complicity, and the courage it takes to confront uncomfortable truths. ROTUS shows that even the biggest "pick-me girl" you know might yet discover that her power doesn't come from being the only woman in the room but from kicking the door down for the girlies.

The show is directed by Fiona Kingwill, known for her work in large-scale immersive theatre, as well as 2024 Edinburgh Fringe smash hit and sell-out Soho Theatre transfer, Really Good Exposure by Megan Prescott; with original music by viral American musical comedian Sarah Hester Ross.

While ROTUS centres on political satire rather than explicitly LGBTQ+ themes, Leigh's identity as a proud lesbian and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights informs the show's broader narrative of acceptance, humanity, and standing up for what's right. For Leigh, there is also something deeply queer about an out and proud lesbian dragging up as the kind of Republican woman who's working to take her rights away.

ROTUS: Receptionist Of The United States will be performed at 3.40pm in Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) from 30th July - 24th August.

