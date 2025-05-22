Shetland Show Launches at Made in Scotland Showcase For Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Shetland Choreographer and Performer Kathryn Gordon has Assembly@DanceBase all a birl this Edinburgh Festival Fringe as she introduces her sublime new work A JOURNEY OF FLIGHT. An immersive fifty-minute dance performance created in Shetland and inspired by the migration of birds. The work includes Gordon's signature element of engaging environmental awareness, inviting audiences to reflect on the delicate balance between nature, movement and our emotional ties to place.

Featuring mesmerising choreography and live music from Jenny Sturgeon alongside stunning projected visuals, A JOURNEY OF FLIGHT creates a thought-provoking journey of arrivals, departures, the nostalgia of place and the notion of flight itself.

Set against a backdrop of flowing white sheets, dancers Kathryn Gordon and Jorja Follina move through ever changing spaces, exploring new states of being and new homes. This visually stunning piece is set to be one of the most striking and thought provoking physical theatre performances of the Fringe.

Kathryn Gordon says of bringing the show to Edinburgh “

