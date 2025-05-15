Shalaka Kurup Will Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With GET A GRIP!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rising star and Pleasance Comedy Reserve 2023 alumni Shalaka Kurup makes her Edinburgh Fringe Festival debut this summer, with her hotly-anticipated first hour ‘Get A Grip'.

Join Shalaka at 8.30pm at the Attic, Pleasance Courtyard from Wednesday 30th July – Monday 25th August 2025 (previews 30th – 31st July, no performance 11th Aug).

In her all-new stand-up hour, Shalaka will contemplate what exactly it is that's stopping her from crying and - in a desperate need for attention - attempt to convince her therapist that she needs a diagnosis.

Shalaka said: “I'm as excited as I am nervous about taking my very silly show to the Fringe this year. If you're interested in watching a deeply unserious millennial disappoint her parents, just so she can get validation from strangers, I'm on at Pleasance Courtyard at 8.30pm every day.”

Former engineer and doctor (the PHD kind), now stand-up comedian and writer, Shalaka has shot onto the UK circuit with observational humour which has been described as ‘deadpan joy', and this has already gained her numerous awards and nominations.

A 2024 finalist in the Channel 4 Sean Lock Award, Shalaka also won the prestigious London based comedy award – the West End New Act of the Year in 2023 and was a runner up in Brighton Komedia's 2023 New Act of the Year competition. She was two-time Roast Battle UK champion in 2023 & 2024.

Shalaka has been named a 2025 Chortle Hotshot, tipped for good things at this year's Edinburgh Fringe.

She has supported the likes of Eshaan Akbar, Grace Campbell and Ria Lina on tour and already has an impressive array of television appearances under her belt, having starred on Comedy Central Live Season 3, Asian Network Comedy (BBC), Jokes Only A… Can Tell (C4 Digital), Arts Hour Comedy Special (BBC) and Sunday Morning Live (BBC One).

