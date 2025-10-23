Scottish Sitcom TWO DOORS DOWN Will Be Adapted For the Stage With Original Cast Members

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Scottish television sitcom Two Doors Down will be adapted for the stage and is coming to Scotland next year! The live performance will feature the show's original cast members, Arabella Weir and Alex Norton, along with Elaine C Smith, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson, Graeme ' Grado' Stevely, Joy McAvoy, Jamie Quinn and Kieran Hodgson. Performances will run 25-27 September 2026.

Strap in for a night of neighbourly niggle as all the Latimer Crescent regulars descend on Eric and Beth’s house in Two Doors Down: Live! The smash-hit comedy which celebrates the best and worst of the suburbs is set to burst out of those living rooms onto The Hydro stage and everyone’s invited!

When Eric and Beth invite the gang over to hear a big announcement from Ian, speculation is rife as to what it’s about. A trip abroad? A change of career? Or could he and Gordon be finally ready to confirm arrangements for the wedding of year? Meanwhile, Christine’s got a new obsession, Alan and Michelle have a big night out planned, and Colin and Cathy are up to their usual - looking for a party.

When Ian and Gordon arrive, their news takes everyone by surprise - but not as much as when Eric and Beth make an unexpected announcement of their own…

Two Doors Down is full of warmth, wit, and wisdom with just the right amount of bite. In this live show all the regular cast and characters from the smash-hit TV series descend on Beth and Eric’s front room where there will be shocks, surprises and just possibly a sherry or two.

About Two Doors Down

Two Doors Down is a Scottish television sitcom, produced by BBC Studios, and created by Simon Carlyle and Gregor Sharp. The series starred Arabella Weir, Alex Norton, Doon Mackichan, Jonathan Watson and Elaine C. Smith as neighbours in a suburban street in Scotland.

Following a one-off special broadcast nationwide on BBC One in December 2013, a full series was commissioned, and began airing on BBC Two in April 2016, with a second that November. A further five series and four Christmas specials were broadcast over 2017 to 2023, moving to BBC One in late 2022 for its Christmas special, and its seventh series broadcast in late 2023.

Two Doors Down won the Best Comedy award at the 2017 Royal Television Society Scotland Awards, with separate BAFTA Scotland wins for cast and crew over the course of its run.

The show ended following the death of co-creator Simon Carlyle in August 2023. In July 2025, it was announced that the sitcom will return for a one-off Christmas special to air that year.