Scottish Government Will Rethink New Guidance Enforcing Two-Metre Distancing in Performance Venues

New guidelines were recently announced by the Scottish Government, which will force Scotland's arenas, concert halls and comedy clubs to impose two metre social distancing on audiences. Now, the government is set to rethink these new rules, which are due to take effect from the middle of next month, The Scotsman reports.

The government was informed of the consequences should these be implemented, including permanent closure of venues and job losses over the next few months.

Civil servants are now being told to come up with new guidance which will allow indoor venues to open on a financially viable basis by July.

"For those contacting me re how culture venues can viably, safely re-open through the levels, I have intervened and government officials are working on providing detailed guidance to help a route map back considering social distancing and capacity in particular, an will work fully with the sector," said Culture secretary Fiona Hyslop in a tweet.

"This has to be worked through with public health experts reflecting the current and anticipated Covid situation, as we look forward to theatres and other venues re-opening. Scottish Government officials are also looking at what financial support can be provided."

