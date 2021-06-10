Scottish Dance Theatre Will Perform the World Premiere of THE LIFE AND TIMES

Continuing Rep Studios' strong dance offer, The Life and Times, a new full-length work by Scottish Dance Theatre's Artistic Director Joan Clevillé sees the whole Ensemble returning to Dundee Rep's stage for the first time in over a year.

Broadcast live in a single, continuous shot where the camera becomes one of the dancers, The Life and Times is a cinematic, surreal dance journey in a form of short vignettes, set to a sumptuous soundtrack of Baroque music. The work is a visual meditation on human fragility and explores how our relationship with time has changed over the last year.

Marrying the excitement of live performance and the visual possibilities of the digital medium, the work offers online audiences an original and immersive experience that will be available to fans of Scottish Dance Theatre's work around the world.

Scottish Dance Theatre's Artistic Director Joan Clevillé said: "For me, it's important that this new work doesn't feel like the lesser version of a live performance but a new, exciting way of experiencing dance. In a way the piece is like a hybrid between a music video and a silent movie, so you don't really need to be a dance fan to be able to enjoy it! Working with the camera will give our audiences a chance to get up close to the dancers as never before, and immerse themselves in a magical world where anything is possible."

The Life and Times features Scottish Dance Theatre's dancers: Bonni Bogya, Kieran Brown, João Castro, Glenda Gheller, Luigi Nardone, Nicole Nevitt, Jessie Roberts-Smith, Pauline Torzuoli, Solène Weinachter, Johanna Wernmo.

The work is presented as part of Rep Studios, a new digital platform form Dundee Rep and Scottish Dance Theatre showcasing a season of theatre, dance, and music, celebrating Dundee's distinctive cultural voice within a wider world facing change and evolution driven by these unique times.