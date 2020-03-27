Saturday Night At The Stand Returns

LOCKDOWN WON'T STOP THE LAUGHS - JOIN US AGAIN THIS SATURDAY AT 8.30PM

8000 people from all around the world joined us live last Saturday, with nearly 34,000 views being racked up in total!

Due to new government restrictions we're doing things a wee bit differently this week but our aim remains the same - saving your sanity while also saving The Stand!

Following his blistering livestream debut last week, Mark Nelson rejoins us as your host with the most, presenting EXCLUSIVE pre-recorded content from Frankie Boyle, Daniel Sloss, Fred MacAulay, JoJo Sutherland, Ryan Cullen, Jay Lafferty, John Moloney, Jim Smith, Marc Jenning, Stephen Buchanan, Julia Sutherland and Rosco McLelland!

The show is FREE to watch but we hope those who can, will make a donation to help keep The Stand going and make sure there's a place for all these fantastic comedians to play once normal service is resumed!

The Stand's Managing Director Mike Jones said: "When we closed our doors to the public on March 16th we were seriously concerned that we might never be able to open them again. We make most of our money from bar sales so no customers means no income. But we've never been ones to give up without a fight - not on our staff, who are all paid at least the Real Living Wage, not on our acts and not on our customers. With help from our amazing comedians and our friends at Dabster Productions we're doing what we can to turn a massive negative in to something positive. Everyone needs a laugh right now, and the response to our first show completely blew us away, with people messaging to say it was the first time they'd laughed or felt close to normal in days. This made us all the more determined to keep going, and to do what we can to shed a little light on these dark times."

There is an optional donate button for anyone willing and able to help us generate some revenue to help us through this difficult time. If you can't donate, then it would be great if you could share the link, so we reach and cheer up as many people as possible.

Any money we get will be split between the performers, the technicians making the program and the club. We're not asking for charity - we're trying to keep people working during the shutdown.

In addition to the Donation Link we are also encouraging people to purchase Gift Vouchers, Memberships and tickets for future shows across all three venues.

We intend to lighten the mood of the country whilst securing the future for our staff and acts, and to ensure our loyal customers have venues to come back to once the situation improves.





